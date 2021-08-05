Roadway Activity Report for Region 2 (parts of East and Middle Tennessee) August 5 - 11, 2021

DISTRICT 27

CLAY COUNTY SR-53 bridge repair over Dry Fork Creek (LM 1.3) and Mill Creek (LM 2.5): The contractor is scheduled to be on site beginning 08/04/21 to resume work on the bridge located at Mill Creek at LM 2.50. During this work, the contractor will utilize flaggers and will have the bridge reduced to one lane. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey posted speed limit signs through the work zone.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNU198]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 repair of the bridges over SR-1 (US-70) at MM 328.5: Work is substantially complete on this project with no anticipated lane closures.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Bradley/CNU145]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): Construction signs have been installed with erosion control and clearing activities ongoing. Utility relocations for the gas line and water line are in progress. Temporary lane closures or traffic stoppages will be necessary as construction activities continue. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone. Note: Lane closures on SR-28 (US-127) will be restricted during the 127 Yard Sale (August 5 - 8, 2021).

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Bradley/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (Peavine Road) grading, drainage, and paving from Firetower Road to Westchester/Catoosa Boulevard: Motorists should use caution while driving along Peavine Road. The posted speed limit from I-40 to Tuttle Lane is now 45 MPH. The existing speed limit within Fairfield Glade remains at 30 MPH. Temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages may be needed as the contractor continues to work on punch list activities. Motorists should be alert for construction personnel/equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNQ921]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-282 construction of small drainage structures at LM 2.4: As of Thursday August 5, 2021, the contractor will have installed the two box culverts on SR-282 Dunbar Road between Chacoto Drive and War Eagle Drive with the roadway open to traffic. However, there may be temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages to complete remaining construction-related activities.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNU341]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N) (LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road) (LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction signs have been installed. The contractor has begun erosion control and clearing activities which may require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages. Utility relocation is in progress.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNV010]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor has begun clearing operations, installing erosion control measures, and water line relocation. Intermittent lane closures and flagging operations are expected. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Twin K Construction/James/CNV012]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb county line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, paving operations, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. Traffic is still using the existing SR-56; however, motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction equipment adjacent to roadway. Flaggers may be present to move equipment across roadway, unload equipment, or complete utility work. The contractor is performing grade work at various locations throughout the project. A traffic shift in Smithville will remain in place to allow the contractor to complete work in the area. A diversion remains in place for Williams Road to allow the contractor to construct the new alignment. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone. Motorists should use caution in this area and watch for flaggers and construction equipment.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Harris/CNT011]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) resurfacing from north of S.R.52 (LM 19.8) to north of Kip Chase Rd (LM 23.1) and SR-154 from Millsap Ave (LM 1.4) to east of Louvaine Rd (LM 6.3): The contractor is scheduled to begin placing construction signs on 08/05/21 and paving operations are scheduled to begin week of 08/09/21. During this work, the roadway will be reduced to one lane and flaggers will be utilized to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment in the roadway.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNV152]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-262 (GLADDICE HWY.) TDOT Maintenance eastbound from LM 7.9 to LM 8.6: Due to an ongoing slope/shoulder repair, SR 262 from LM 7.9 to LM 8.6 is reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals until repairs are complete.

PICKETT COUNTY SR-325 resurfacing from Star Point Road to SR-111; on SR-111 from north of Jim Beaty Road to Pendergrass Road and from north of SR-295 to south of Red Hill Church Road: The contractor is scheduled to begin installation of construction signs on 08/04/21 and will begin paving operations on 08/09/21. During this work, the contractor will utilize flaggers and will have one lane closed through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey speed limit signs throughout the work zone. The contractor will also be working on 08/04/21 to remove existing pavement markings and snow plowable markers. Portable advanced warning signs and flaggers will be used during these mobile operations.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Moore/CNV028]

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 EB bridge repair and resurfacing from west of Falling Water River Bridge (MM 291) to the ramp from SR-24 (US-70N / MM 300): The contractor will perform nightly lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 7:00 PM – 6:00 AM. The contractor will be milling the existing roadway throughout project. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU358]

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 resurfacing from east of SR-56 (MM 281) to west of SR-136 (MM 287): The contractor will be performing nightly lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 7:00 PM – 6:00 AM. Work will consist of pavement marking installation. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNV029]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (Burgess Falls Road) grading, drainage, signals and paving at the intersection of West Cemetery Road (LM 6.6): The contractor continues roadside grading operations along SR-135 and West Cemetery Road. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU270]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) slide repair near LM 30.1: The contractor has installed barrier rail and begun excavation work. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals at each end of the project. Be prepared to stop when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU359]

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 (STATE HWY. 30) TDOT Contractor both directions at LM 12.5: Between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM daily, GSI will be performing work on a soil nail project near LM 12.5. Temporary traffic signals have been installed. One lane will always remain open to traffic.

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 bridge repair over the Sequatchie River (LM 10.36): The contractor will be working on SR-30 on the bridge over the Sequatchie River. The road will be reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal while repairs are made. Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the area.

[Jamison Construction, LLC/Voiles/CNV003]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 resurfacing from near the SR-55 ramp (MM 111) to near Arnold Center Road (MM 118): Project activities will continue from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM nightly. The roadway will be reduced to one lane nightly in both directions to support these operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone and be prepared to reduce speeds while approaching the work zone located between Coffee County MM 111 to MM 118. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 70 MPH to 55 MPH within the work zone.

[Wright Paving Contractors, Inc./Hussein/CNU338]

COFFEE AND GRUNDY COUNTY, I-24 resurfacing from east of Rutledge Hill Road (LM 28.9) in Coffee County to east of the Bells Mill Road bridge (LM 2.5) in Grundy County, including bridge repair: Project activities will continue from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM nightly. The roadway will be reduced to one lane nightly in both directions to support these operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone and be prepared to reduce speeds while approaching the work zone located between Coffee County MM 125.75 to Grundy County MM 129.43. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 65 MPH to 55 MPH within the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Hussein/CNU339]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-15 (US-41) intersection improvement at University Avenue (LM 27.9): Project activities continue daily. The roadway will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV062]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-50 construction of a small drainage structure at (LM 7.6): Project activities continue daily. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic signals. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone and be prepared to stop while approaching the work zone located at LM 7.6. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 40 MPH to 25 MPH within the work zone.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV062]

FRANKLIN, COFFEE, AND GRUNDY COUNTY SR-50 (US-64) resurfacing from west of Rutledge Ford Rd (LM 21.4) in Franklin County, through Grundy/Coffee County to near I-24 (LM 0.2) in Grundy County: Project activities continue daily. The roadway will be reduced to two lanes during construction work, all four lanes will be restored by the end of each day. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Hussein/CNV015]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 slide repair between LM 26.3 and LM 26.6: The road will remain reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal while contractor completes slide repairs in the area. Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for flaggers and equipment.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Harris/CNU355]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) repair of bridge over the Sequatchie River (LM 12.7): The contractor is working on the SR-8 bridge over the Sequatchie River. Both lanes are now open to traffic, but there will be intermittent short term lane closures as needed. Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the area.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Voiles/CNU148]

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (W. MAIN ST.) TDOT Bridge Maintenance eastbound at LM 10.53: TDOT bridge maintenance crews will be performing minor bridge repairs on SR 01 at LM 10.53 on Thursday, 08/5/21 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.

WARREN COUNTY SR-8 resurfacing from Van Buren County line (LM 0.0) to north of Wildwood Road (LM 4.3): During this report period, the contractor will have lane closures in place while performing resurfacing operations on SR 08. Flaggers will be present to assist traffic flow as needed. Milling operations to start Wednesday, 08/05/2021.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Harris/CNV105]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 resurfacing from north of SR-60 (MM 25) to south of SR-308 (MM 31): During this reporting period, the contractor will have nightly lane closures from Sunday through Thursday from 7:00 PM – 6:00 AM to support resurfacing operations. The speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH when workers are present in the work zone. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU335]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-2 (KEITH ST. S.W.) Utility Work southbound from LM 8.57 to LM 9.24: Lane closures will occur between Fairway Drive SW and Harrison Pike. Signage and barrels will be present. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution through the work zones between the hours of 9:00 am – 2:00 PM during the daytime and 8:00 PM – 6:00 AM during the nighttime. [2020-423/424]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-2 (S. LEE HWY.) Utility Work northbound at LM 14.6: Shoulder and single lane closures between NW 56th Street and Airport Road NW. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM from 08/02/21 through 08/11/21. [2021-510]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-308 (LAUDERDALE MEMORIAL HWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 5.43 to LM 6.62: Mobile lane closures between Walker Valley Road and Wacker Blvd for utility construction. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones and flaggers will be present between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM with an estimated completion of 08/18/21. [2021-404]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 (HARRISON PK.) Utility Work both directions from LM 8.42 to LM 8.48: A detour of Harrison Pike at Keith Street will cause short delays as traffic is routed along Grove Avenue during utility construction. Motorists should reduce speed and follow signage. Barricades, cones and flaggers will be present between 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM with an estimated completion of 08/31/21. [2020-423/424]

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Exit 33 (SR-308, Lauderdale Highway) bridge work and ramp upgrades: There will be lane shifts in both directions from MM 31 to MM 33. The lanes will be reduced to two 11-foot lanes in both directions as work continues on this project. On SR 308 (Lauderdale Highway) there will be intermittent lane closures as the contractor works in this area.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNV124]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): During this reporting period, the contractor will be implementing a temporary closure of the I-24 West ramp to Northbound Broad Street (SR-2) to place temporary concrete barrier rail. This closure will begin at 9:00 PM on Friday 08/06/2021 and be complete by 6:00 AM Saturday 08/07/2021. Traffic accessing Broad Street from I-24 Westbound will be detoured to US-27 North Exit 1A (Carter Street/Main Street) and 13th Street. Signs will be posted for the detour route. Chestnut Street is closed to through traffic between West 20th Street and West 25th Street and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. The contractor may have brief intermittent lane closures on Broad Street (SR-2) and Market Street (SR-58) to support utility relocation Monday through Friday 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU011]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Replacement of Belvoir Ave. bridge over I-24 and I-24 bridges over Germantown Road near MM 183: Single and double alternating lane closures on I-24 EB and WB will be used on 08/05/21 and 08/08/21 through 08/11/21 from 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM. Additionally, there will be single lane closures on North and South Terraces and in the north and south directions of Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge and at the intersections of Germantown with North and South Terrace on 08/05/21, 08/06/21, and between 08/09/21 and 08/11/21 from 9:00 AM to 6:00 AM the following morning. There is a 45 MPH speed limit reduction throughout the project corridor on I-24.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Blevins/CMGC03]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: Phase 4 traffic alignments have been implemented. Watch for trucks entering and exiting project. Traffic should expect multiple lane shifts traveling through the interchange. Lane closures will occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM at the following locations: I-75 NB MM 1, I-75 SB MM 3 and I-24 EB MM 184.0 Traffic pacing may occur throughout interchange Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM. Additionally, there may be intermittent shoulder closures at various locations for access to the median and roadside areas. The Welcome Center has been reopened. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange. The contractor will be performing paving and finishing activities on the interstate-to-interstate ramps beginning 08/06/2021 at 9:00 PM to 08/09/2021 at 6:00 AM. This work will require lane closures on the ramps throughout the weekend. Work will begin on the I-75 NB to I-24 WB ramp and then move to the I-24 EB ramps.

[C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc./Blevins/DB1801]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 (ST. ELMO AVE.) Utility Work both directions at LM 0.31: Lane closures at the intersection of St. Elmo Avenue and w. 55th Street for utility construction. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones and flaggers will be present between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM with an estimated completion of 09/02/21. [2021-474]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (BRAINERD RD.) Utility Work westbound at LM 13.84: Brainerd Road will have two westbound lanes closed for utility work between North Moore Rd and North St. Marks Avenue. Signage and barrels will be present. Motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm from 08/03/21 - 08/10/21. [2021-502]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (CUMMINGS HWY.) Utility Work eastbound at LM 2.87: Shoulder and single lane closures between Lilac Avenue and S. Moss Avenue. Signage, drums and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM from 07/08/21 through 08/18/21. [2021-362]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (E. 23RD ST.) Utility Work both directions at LM 9.16: Shoulder and single lane closures between S. Holly Street and S. Highland Park Avenue. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM through 08/11/21. [2021-111]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (E. 23RD ST.) Utility Work both directions at LM 9.82: Shoulder and single lane closures between 4th Avenue and S. Lyerly Street. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM through 08/11/21. [2021-389]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-312 (MAHAN GAP RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 17.12 to LM 17.26: Shoulder and single lane closures between Fire Tower Road and Owl Hollow Road. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM from 07/15/21 through 08/25/21. [2021-359]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) Utility Work northbound at LM 21.35: Shoulder and single lane closures between Hollister Road and McAmis Road. Signage, flaggers and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM from 07/15/21 through 08/11/21. [2021-048]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) repair of the bridge over Big Soddy Creek (LM 20.6): The contractor will be performing bridge & roadway repair on the SR-29 bridge over Big Soddy Creek. During this report period the contractor will have temporary road closures. At least one lane of traffic in both directions shall always remain open.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU046]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 08/05/21, 08/06/21, 08/09/21, 08/10/21, and 08/11/21 from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. There will also be very short lane closures for blasting that will last five minutes or less. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (Amnicola Highway) bridge repair over SR-153: The contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the Amnicola (SR-319) bridge over SR-153. During this project, SR-319 will have lane closures in place & SR-153 may have lane closures as well. The bridge repair over SR-153 will be performed between 8:00 PM & 6:00 AM. During repair operations at least one lane of traffic will remain open in both directions.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV053]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-321 resurfacing from north of SR-317 (LM 5.58) to near US-11 (US-64, SR-2) (LM 7.08), including bridge expansion joint repair: During this report period, the contractor will have temporary lane closures while performing resurfacing operations. One lane of traffic will always remain open. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic flow.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV054]

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be grading, paving, constructing retaining wall(s) and installing signals & lighting on the S.I.A. route connecting Ferdinand Piech Way & Volkswagen Dr. **The roadway is not open to traffic**. Motorists should be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles from the jobsite onto the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU221]

MCMINN COUNTY I-75 at SR-30 (Exit 49) and SR-305 (Exit 52) interchange improvements: During this reporting period, the contractor will have left lane closures in place on SR-30 at exit 49 in both directions to support the construction of new turn lanes and traffic signals. These closures will remain in place until construction of the new turn lanes are complete. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds and watch for workers and equipment on the interstate ramps at both exit 49 and 52.

[APAC - Atlantic, Inc./Wagner/CNU352]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (US-11) resurfacing from near the Hiwassee River bridge (LM 0.00) to near County Road 135 (LM7.31): Beginning Monday, 08/09/2021, the contractor will have lane closures in place Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 5:30 PM on SR-2 (US-11) between the Hiwassee River Bridge and County Road 135 to support resurfacing operations. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Patty Construction Inc./Wagner/CNV025]

MEIGS AND RHEA COUNTY SR-60 resurfacing from Birchwood to Dayton: During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures during the day as the contractor works on this project. There will be flaggers directing traffic as the contractor works in the area.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Curtis/CNV204]

POLK COUNTY SR-33 (HWY. 411) Utility Work both directions from LM 9.9 to LM 14: Lane closures between SR-40 and Ocoee River Bridge for utility construction. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones and flaggers will be present between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM with an estimated completion of 08/18/21. [2019-245]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on the construction of a new bridge pier and the relocation of sewer and phone lines. Brief intermittent lane closures are possible on US-64 (SR-40) Monday through Friday 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM as the contractor works to relocate utility lines on the project. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Wagner/DB1802]

RHEA COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) resurfacing from near Welch St (LM 6.9) to north of Payne Lane (LM 11): During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on SR-29 as the contractor works on the sidewalk on this project. Starting Sunday night of this reporting period, the contractor will have at least one lane closed in either direction on SR29(US27) from 7:00 PM – 6:00 AM.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Curtis/CNV182]

RHEA COUNTY SR-302 resurfacing from SR-68 (LM 8.9) to near SR-29 (US-27) (LM 12.2): During this report period, the contractor will have temporary lane closures in place while performing resurfacing operations. Flaggers will be present to assist traffic flow.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV099]

RHEA COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: Construction activity at the Nokian Tyres SIA project continues just North of Dayton, TN. The traveling public should be alert to construction vehicles entering and exiting the site. SR-29 traffic will continue to experience slight lane shifts with no shoulders at the entrance to the SIA roadway but there will be no lane closures on SR-29.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Curtis/CNU014]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will be always maintained.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform guardrail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNV112]

REGION 2 The random on-call attenuator repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform Attenuator repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNV111]

REGION 2 longitudinal joint stabilization on various state routes: During the daytime, the contractor will have short term lane closures on various routes in Meigs County SR-58, Warren County SR-286, Rhea County SR-30, Grundy County SR-50, Polk County SR-40, Franklin County SR-16, Sequatchie County SR-399, Marion County SR-156, and Bradley County SR-2. During this time one lane of traffic will be closed while contractors are present. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

[Pavement Restorations, Inc./Voiles/CNV113]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNU303]

REGION 2 The random on-call pavement marking on various interstate and state routes: Contractor will be retracing pavement markings on various interstate and state routes in Dekalb and Cumberland county. Work will be performed using mobile operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Reynolds Sealing and Striping, Inc./James/CNV036]

REGION 2 The sweeping and drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM during this reporting period.

[Sweeping Corporation of America, Inc./Curtis/CNU328]

RESTRICTIONS

None.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don't want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We're asking you to WORK WITH US. To learn more, go to the website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us/.

