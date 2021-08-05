South Carolina Department of Education Hires Dr. Christina Melton as Director of Assessment

Today, State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced the hiring of Dr. Christina Melton, a former teacher, principal, and district superintendent, as the South Carolina Department of Education’s (SCDE) Director of Assessment.

“Dr. Melton is a dynamic leader whose passion for students’ academic success is unrivaled,” said Superintendent Spearman. “It is not often that a leader of her caliber comes available to fulfill a crucial position in education. She will bring the same dedication and expertise that she has exhibited in schools, districts, and communities for over 28 years to the entire state.”

The SCDE’s Office of Assessment is within the Division of College and Career Readiness and is responsible for all aspects of the administration and analysis of South Carolina’s student testing programs. The Office of Assessment works alongside other SCDE instructional offices to ensure state tests are aligned to state standards and that students, parents, teachers, and administrators receive quality feedback from assessment results that can be used to inform instructional practices.

“As a product of South Carolina public education, it is a privilege for me to have the opportunity to serve in this role,” said Melton. “Our success will influence the success of future generations in our state.” Dr. Melton has previously held positions in School District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties as a principal, Director of Elementary Education, Chief Instructional Officer, and most recently as district superintendent. Prior to her service in District Five, Dr. Melton was a teacher, curriculum coordinator, assistant principal and principal in Chester County School District.

Dr. Melton will officially join the agency on September 1, 2021. The SCDE’s current Director of Assessment, Elizabeth Jones, is retiring in September after more than 40 years of service in state government.