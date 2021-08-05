BlakSheep Creative listed in Expertise.com's Top 20 Advertising Agencies in Baton Rouge
BlakSheep Creative is a design and marketing agency that works with clients throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area.
Denham Springs, LA-based design and marketing agency, BlakSheep Creative, has been named one of the top 20 advertising agencies in Baton Rouge.
I have been working with Alec and his team for the past year on my company's online marketing and SEO. He has helped us grow our website traffic by over 1000% in just six months.”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, USA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denham Springs, LA-based design and marketing agency BlakSheep Creative, has been named one of Expertise.com's top 20 advertising agencies in Baton Rouge.
— - Jarrod Stover, Screaming Eagle Cigars.
BlakSheep Creative is a design and marketing agency that works with clients throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area. The agency has worked in a range of industries, including pet care, podcasters, small businesses, large-scale enterprises, photography, manufacturing, and architecture. It specializes in paid advertising in the form of pay-per-click ads on web platforms such as Google. Its services include:
•Researching keywords and incorporating them into ad group structures.
•Developing a bids strategy based on ROI (return on investment).
•Tracking results via Google Analytics.
•Website design and development
•Search Engine Optimization (both local and global)
•Digital Marketing
•Content Marketing
•Logo and Branding
•Reputation Management and PR
"We have worked with BlakSheep Creative for over two years now and couldn't be happier with the results!! Their knowledge of SEO (search engine optimization), their passion for marketing, and most importantly, their dedication to helping their clients succeed makes them one of the best! I highly recommend working with them if you are looking to increase your website traffic or build lasting relationships with potential customers/clients." - Anna Bass, Look at Me 4D Imaging Owner.
"I have been working with Alec and his team for the past year on my company's online marketing and SEO. He has helped us grow our website traffic by over 1000% in just six months. I couldn't be happier with the results we are seeing from BlakSheep Creative!" - Jarrod Stover, Screaming Eagle Cigars.
The team at BlakSheep Creative has the experience, knowledge, and dedication to help you grow your business. If you're looking for a Baton Rouge area advertising agency that can deliver high-quality work that will drive more traffic and leads to your website or marketing campaign, contact them today!
Clint Sanchez
BlakSheep Creative
+1 225-505-3834
clint@blaksheepcreative.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
BlakSheep Creative - Overview Video