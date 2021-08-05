The public is invited to the Queen of the Nile Runway Show featuring Fourtwenty Collections & Korto Momolu
Marvina Thomas, CEO and founder of Fourtwenty Collections, is launching a new cannabis themed fashion line at the Queen of the Nile Runway Fashion Show Saturday, September 11th.
Marvina Thomas, CEO of Fourtwenty Collections, launches a cannabis-themed fashion line for women, in collaboration with New York fashion designer Korto Momolu.
Creating innovative, women empowering, events in the cannabis space has been a brand staple for Fourtwenty Collections.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marvina Thomas, founder and CEO of cannabis brand Fourtwenty Collections, is hosting the Queen of the Nile Runway show, Arizona’s first cannabis inspired fashion show, featuring New York fashion designer Korto Momolu.
The fashion forward event is the launch of Thomas’ new cannabis themed fashion line for women. The event, featuring a catwalk, takes place Saturday, September 11th, from 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., at FABRIC, 132 E. 6th Street in Tempe. Momolu has been highlighted in the ‘Top 5 Designers to Watch” at her debut season at New York Fashion Week, and has appeared on numerous television shows, including two seasons of Project Runway AllStars.
“Creating innovative, women empowering, events in the cannabis space has been a brand staple for Fourtwenty Collections.” said Thomas. “With our goal of making women feel confident and beautiful in their skin, the collaboration with Korto and her fashion expertise is the next step in our journey to creating the most well-rounded and inclusive cannabis brand.”
With a theme of Egyptian goddesses and fierce leaders, the show will consist of diverse professional models in the local community from all ages and with all body types. Dressed and designed by Momolu, the looks will be a tease to New York Fashion week in 2022 and will be available for purchase with Thomas at her new Fourtwenty Collections fashion line.
“This collaboration is a staple of women's empowerment promoting premier quality in the ways we care for ourselves… visually through fashion, internally through medicine and externally with our overall routines.” said Momolu.
The fashion show is an exclusive VIP event with limited seating. Tickets begin at $40 per person and are available at EventHi.io. All attendees will receive a swag bag packed with Fourtwenty Collection products, skincare, edibles and more. Guests will also be provided hors d'oeuvres, beverages, and no host cocktails.
The event will feature choreographed dancing and entertainment. VIP guests will have access to a private meet and greet with Momolu and all guests will be able to enter in a raffle to win a private consultation with Momolu.
A portion of the event’s proceeds will go to Start Living Recovery, a group home and non-profit helping homeless men and women get off of deadly substances such as alcohol and opioids with the mission of breaking the stigma behind mental health disorders.
Fourtwenty Collections:
Founded by Marvina Thomas, Fourtwenty Collections is a woman and minority owned cannabis company that has been serving the industry since 2016. With all-natural based ingredients, Fourtwenty Collections provides herbal products for the modern God and Goddess. The product line includes Fourtwenty Skincare and Fourtwenty Medibles with skincare, medibles and beauty and wellness products. Fourtwenty Collections products can be found in some of the most well-known dispensaries all throughout Arizona.
Marvina Thomas:
Marvina Thomas, CEO and founder of Fourtwenty Collections is an entrepreneur, mother, social equity advocate and healthcare expert who exemplifies #BlackGirlMagic. Thomas began her journey in the cannabis space after learning to make CBD infused soap. Thomas has served as the former director of community outreach for Women Grow, a national organization dedicated to inspiring cannabis entrepreneurs and as co-market leader of Women Grow Phoenix. Thomas’ mission and greatest feat is to educate people on the benefits of medical cannabis and transition them away from opioids. Thomas also runs the nonprofit and rehabilitation home, Start Living Recovery, helping previous addicts abstain from opioid and alcohol abuse.
Korto Momolu:
Korto Momolu is a mother, independent fashion designer and entrepreneur with appearances in 2019 New York Fashion Week and Project Runway. Her high fashion designs are inspired by her African roots and life journey from Liberia to Little Rock Arkansas. Momolu’s African roots are present in her clothing cultivation with her products being hemp-based. Momolu designs ready to wear clothing and accessories that celebrate the essence of her rich heritage through the use of traditional and luxury fabrics. Momolu’s nontraditional designs incorporate philanthropy while changing what it means to be a fashion designer and entrepreneur.
