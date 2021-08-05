Leading cannabinoid company homes in on research and adds two new products to its CBG+CBD line
Panacea Life Sciences adds two new CBG products to its PANA Health™ product line, taking advantage of their partnership with CSU’s Cannabinoid Research Center
Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI)
Panacea, along with the Cannabinoid Research Center at CSU, is studying the full benefits of this cannabinoid to better understand its biological activity, specifically for skin and digestive health.”GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panacea Life Sciences, Inc., a vertically integrated, seed to sale cannabinoid company out of Golden, Colorado, debuts two new CBD+CBG products in their PANA Health™ line which already includes softgels and oil drops. The unique combination of CBD and CBG in these products aims to provide relief for consumers who deal with ailments ranging from digestive issues to skin conditions to neurodegenerative diseases. Consumers may find that using products with CBD and CBG together provides a powerful synergy for those seeking relief.
— Jamie Baumgardner, PhD., Chief Research Officer at Panacea Life Sciences
Panacea’s new full spectrum CBG+CBD Derma Soothe Dry Skin Relief feels lightweight on the skin but packs a serious punch against difficult or painful skin issues. The combined powers of CBD and CBG can help soothe and moisturize dry and irritated skin. With equal parts CBD and CBG — 500 mg each (2oz.) or 1000 mg each (4oz.) — the two cannabinoids complement each other to provide powerful payoff for your skin, even for those who suffer from skin issues like psoriasis or eczema. Additionally, the new full spectrum CBG+CBD Body Massage Oil employs the cannabinoid combination as well as eucalyptus, lavender, and rosemary to soothe and moisturize dry skin. Used by many massage experts, this product is great to massage into your skin and sore muscles after a tough workout for optimum recovery, or simply used as an everyday moisturizer.
“Early studies indicate that CBG, nicknamed “the mother of all cannabinoids”, is a potent anti-inflammatory agent and may be used alone or in conjunction with other cannabinoids to improve health” say’s Panacea’s Chief Research Officer, Jamie Baumgardner, PhD. “Panacea, along with the Cannabinoid Research Center at Colorado State University (CSU), is studying the full benefits of this cannabinoid to better understand its biological activity, specifically when it comes to skin and digestive health."
As CBD continues to gain in popularity among all demographics, more studies are being done to find out how cannabinoids work in our bodies and why they are effective for so many ailments. Panacea’s collaboration with CSU’s Cannabinoid Research Center began in 2020 when Leslie Buttorff, Panacea’s founder and CEO, gifted $1.5 million to the school to create a partnership with the College of Natural Sciences. The newly established center will allow faculty and students to develop different cannabinoid and terpene profiles with the goal of advancing cannabinoid efficacy to treat human and animal ailments. Along with Panacea Life Sciences’ in-house Ph.D.s, CSU researchers will focus on investigating a large range of cannabinoids including cannabigerol (CBG), cannabinol (CBN), cannabichromine (CBC) and tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV).
Melissa Reynolds, professor of chemistry and associate dean for research in the College of Natural Sciences, emphasizes, “Cannabinoids have already been proven effective in a number of clinical applications, and there are more than 100 other compounds that have been identified in hemp that could have an impact in other areas. Honestly, the possibilities are limitless – we can explore all types of research that was never available before.”
Some outcomes stemming from this research so far includes the increased focus on the capabilities of CBG. Where studies have shown CBD working indirectly with receptors in the body’s Endocannabinoid System, CBG seems to work more directly with the receptors. This could suggest why CBG has been shown to have even greater effects on ailments such as glaucoma, bladder disorders, inflammatory bowel syndrome (IBS), neurological diseases, and more. Panacea and CSU plan to research the functional remedies the CBD+CBG products may provide through an IBS study – a disease which impacts over 30 million people – set to begin in September of 2021 (more to follow).
Panacea’s newest CBD+CBG products are topical oils intended to soothe dry skin as well as penetrate the epidermis to provide relief to sore or aching muscles. The Derma Soothe and Body Oil products come in addition to two ingestible CBD+CBG products: CBD+CBG Oil Drops, and CBD+CBG Softgels. With continual research and development, Panacea’s robust line of CBG products differentiates the company from most other competitors. Try any of the CBD+CBG products for 40% off now through Monday, August 2nd by visiting panacealife.com and using the code CBG40 at checkout.
Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI) (the “Company”), acquired Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. on June 30, 2021. Panacea, which was founded by Leslie Buttorff in 2017 as a woman-owned business, has attracted $20M in initial investments. In 2019, these were followed up with a $14 million investment from 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant biotechnology company focused on technology to decrease nicotine in tobacco plants and uses its expertise for genetic engineering of hemp plants to modify cannabinoid levels used in manufacturing CBD, CBG and CBN.
Panacea Life Sciences is a leader in production of legal, trace THC, hemp-derived cannabinoid products for consumers and pets that operates a 51,000 square foot cGMP certified facility in Golden, Colorado and PANA Botanical Farms in western Colorado, complete with fully integrated extraction, manufacturing, testing and fulfillment. Panacea produces softgels, gummies, tinctures, sublingual tablets, cosmetics, and other topicals for purchase online (www.panacealife.com) and in stores as well as in smart kiosk vending machines being rolled out nationally.
###
If you would like more information about this topic or to learn more about Panacea and its products or our land-to-brand practices, please visit panacealife.com.
Nicholas J. Cavarra
Panacea Life Sciences, Inc.
+1 303-886-5538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn