Living Fuel Founder KC Craichy to Share Vital Health Keys at Physicians Business Services Conference

KC Craichy

Nutrition and Natural Health Expert and Founder/CEO of Living Fuel

Medical practitioners will learn valuable information from Craichy that will help them and their patients.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drawing on his more than 25 years of medical research experience, Living Fuel founder KC Craichy will be sharing important nutritional information with leading private practice doctors August 6-7, at the Physicians Business Services conference in Atlanta.

The event will take place at the Doubletree by Hilton Atlanta-Marietta. Craichy, the founder of Living Fuel, The Leader in Superfood Nutrition, is one of several special guests who will help educate the doctors on the latest from the field of medical research as well as practical practice management techniques.

A best-selling author, Craichy’s seminar, titled Physician Heal Thyself - Radical Change Toward Super Health, will center on the four pillars of disease and which foods are powerful enough to combat them. He will also focus on the 7 Keys to Super Health which are the foundation of his first book. One of the keys Craichy discovered while researching his wife’s mysterious medical condition led to the formation of his company and the entire Living Fuel brand.

Physicians Business Services is a full-service consulting firm established to help private practice medical professionals succeed. The organization conducts in-person and online training to help practitioners keep abreast of the latest in practice management to increase efficiency and patient outcomes.

Craichy will help those in attendance find ways to incorporate a whole-food approach to nutrition in their practices. They will then be able to empower their patients to take more control of their health through nutrition instead of having to rely on pharmaceutical intervention and its possible associated side effects.

More about KC Craichy:
KC Craichy is a best-selling author, health researcher, recognized expert on natural health and sports performance nutrition as well as a sought after speaker on superfood nutrition, natural, integrative and alternative medical approaches to chronic diseases. He and his wife Monica are co-Founders of Living Fuel, the Leader in Superfood Nutrition. Living Fuel products are used around the world by everyone from the health-challenged to some of the world’s most recognizable athletes in team, individual, and endurance sports. He and his wife, Monica, have six children and cohost the popular Internet TV program LivingFuelTV. More information can be found at: https://www.livingfuel.com.

