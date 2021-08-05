Jessup Manufacturing Awards Paul S. Jessup Scholarship to Carly S. Burgeson
Giovanna M. Diaz Ortiz Awarded Runner-up Grant Based on Compelling Essay.
Jessup Manufacturing Company has announced that Carly S. Burgeson of Round Lake, IL, will receive the annual Paul S. Jessup Scholarship, an unrestricted grant of $2,500 from Jessup to support her education. And for the first time in the 5-year scholarship history, a runner-up award of $1,000 was given to Giovanna M. Diaz Ortiz for her compelling essay.
— Rob Jessup, President and CEO of Jessup Manufacturing Company
Both scholarship winners wrote essays on how the pandemic had affected their life. “I am extremely pleased that through this scholarship program we are able to support such well-deserving students such as Ms. Burgeson and Ms. Diaz," said Robert A. Jessup, president and CEO of Jessup Manufacturing. "Their essays demonstrated great insight and thoughtfulness about the challenges they faced and what they learned this past year during the global pandemic.”
Burgeson will be a junior at the University of Wisconsin in Whitewater, WI where she is studying Elementary Education. She is the daughter of Jessup’s Director of Finance, Wesley Burgeson. Ms. Ortiz will be attending Judson University where she will be studying Music Business and Communications. She is the daughter of Ana Ortiz, a Packaging Associate at Jessup.
“Independently paying for college is one of my first responsibilities entering adulthood,” said Ms. Burgeson. “This will greatly help me reach my goals.”
“I took the time in lockdown to let it impact my future in education,” said Ms. Ortiz. “I recently committed to studying music business, something I never thought possible before. This helps make that dream a reality.”
The Paul S. Jessup Scholarship recognizes academic achievement and dedication to making a difference in society. It was established in 2016 to honor the memory of the company’s founder during its 60th anniversary year of operation. The scholarship program is open to Jessup Manufacturing Company employees, their spouses, children, and grandchildren. The award is entirely unrestricted as to age, gender identity, race, religion, or political affiliation.
“The Jessup Scholarship program is tied to our culture of innovation and learning,” stated Rob Jessup. “That’s how we were able to evolve to being a global leader in life safety applications.”
ABOUT JESSUP MANUFACTURING
Founded in 1956, Jessup Manufacturing Company is a global manufacturer that specializes in adhesive coated films, laminated materials, and photoluminescent films and sheets. Its products are used in many industries, including industrial and facility safety. The company has two manufacturing plants in the United States and is headquartered in McHenry, Illinois with manufacturing plants in Lake Bluff and McHenry.
Jessup engineering services include product design, testing, analysis, and certification compliance. Coating capabilities include knife over roll, Mayer rod, and saturation coating of pressure sensitive adhesives, heat seal adhesives, and all kinds of laminates over film, foil, woven, non-woven, paper, and specialty substrates. Converting capabilities include slitting, die-cutting, sheeting, rewinding, perforating, printing, dyeing, and embossing. Packaging capabilities include labeling, bar-coding, shrink wrapping, boxing and shipping logistics.
For more information, visit www.jessupmfg.com
