NDOT to Host In-Person and Virtual Public Meeting on Mt. Rose Highway Corridor Plan on Aug. 10

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting Aug. 10 to gather public feedback on corridor planning for future traffic improvements to the lower segment of Mt. Rose Highway (State Route 431). The study will envision future traffic needs and potential improvements to provide for traffic accessibility and safety amid community growth.

The in-person public information meeting will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Tamarack Casino located at 13101 South Virginia St. in Reno. The public is invited to attend the open-format meeting any time between 4 and 7 p.m. to learn more and provide comments. An informational presentation will be held at 5:30 p.m.

Those who can’t attend in person can visit dot.nv.gov/mtrose to view a recording of the presentation, scroll through proposed concepts for the highway and provide feedback through Sept. 10. Comments about the project can also be e-mailed to NDOTMtRoseStudy@c-agroup.com.

Those needing assistance with access to the meeting can contact 702-232-5288 for printed meeting materials or other resources. With average daily traffic on the valley section of the highway growing from 15,000 vehicles daily in 2014 to nearly 23,000 in 2019, NDOT is conducting the corridor study on Mt. Rose Highway from the South Virginia Street intersection to Douglas Fir Drive. The study will also review Geiger Grade from the South Virginia Street intersection to the Veterans Parkway roundabout.

NDOT hosted a virtual public meeting in January to gather public priorities for the corridor. Those priorities were used to develop vision concepts for the future of the highway. Community members can provide their feedback on the draft vision concepts before the plan is finalized at the end of 2021. The master plan will provide a high-level vision for potential options to improve traffic safety and mobility for all transportation types. Potential future improvements would be coordinated between Washoe County, City of Reno, Nevada Highway Patrol, RTC Washoe and others.

Further state transportation information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.