NDOT Announces Winning Traffic Safety Messages for Display on Electronic Freeway Signs

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Nevadans will see creative new traffic safety messages on electronic freeway signs as the Nevada Department of Transportation displays vote-winning safety reminders.

In summer 2020, NDOT invited Nevada drivers to submit contest entries for traffic safety messages to be displayed on freeway signs. Nearly 1,000 submissions were received. All were closely evaluated based on creativity and relevance to Nevada traffic safety and signage needs.

NDOT invited Nevadans to vote from 11 top messages and the following messages were selected:

That’s The Temperature, Not the Speed Limit

Camp In The Mountains, Not the Left Lane

Turn Signals Come Free with Vehicles. Use Them.

The messages, which were all submitted by Nevadans, are a mix of popular national driving safety messages and original messages.

The winning messages will periodically be displayed on some of the approximately 400 electronic freeway signs statewide. As summer travel season continues, increased freeway travel will give more visibility to the important traffic safety messages.

Last year, nearly 315 individuals were killed in Nevada traffic crashes. With over 90 percent of U.S. crashes caused in part by driver behavior such as speeding or driving impaired, distracted or recklessly, the message boards are an important driving safety reminder. In Nevada, speeding has been a large contributor to traffic deaths, leading to approximately 35 percent of traffic deaths last year.

“Speeding or driving impaired, distracted, or recklessly are choices we make, and those choices can have deadly consequences,” NDOT Director Kristina Swallow explained. “We appreciate everyone who invested their time and talent to contribute effective messages that can be a first-line defense in reminding motorists in Nevada to drive safely.”