Amit Unadkat of Logic20/20 receives 2021 Tech Innovator Award
Built In honored Amit Unadkat as a 2021 Tech Innovator of the Year for his revolutionary work in automation.SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business and technology consulting firm Logic20/20 announced today that Amit Unadkat, Senior Manager, has been selected as a recipient of Built In’s 2021 Tech Innovator Award. He was recognized for his work in automation and the game-changing solutions he is developing for clients.
The 2021 Tech Innovator Awards were created by Built In to honor highly skilled technologists across the United States for their creative and impactful contributions. The award recognizes those who are rising in their careers and who will continue to innovate as the tech leaders of tomorrow.
"Over the past year, we've learned the companies that will thrive in uncertain times are those whose tech employees work with an unyielding commitment to innovation and barrier breaking," says Sheridan Orr, CMO, Built In. "This awards program celebrates and amplifies the impact of these professionals — whether they're working to improve the quality of patient care, leverage robotics to support the environment or reshape the modern customer experience."
Unadkat was recognized for his work using natural language processing and machine learning to help his client improve customer service. COVID-19 caused many customers to experience financial hardships, and his solution helped the client open lines of communication, detect whether customers were experiencing hardship, and guide service reps in offering options for continued service to customers in distress.
“Being selected as a 2021 Tech Innovator is truly an honor, and a milestone achievement in my career” says Unadkat. “I want to thank all the teams I’ve worked on for persevering through complex business and technical problems, honing our approach, and focusing on impact. I wouldn’t be in this position today without those people. Onward and upward!”
Award recipients will be recognized at a virtual ceremony in August. Learn more about the Tech Innovator Awards and view the full list of honorees at builtin.com/corporate-innovation/tech-innovator-award-winners-2021.
