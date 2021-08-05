Submit Release
News Search

There were 475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,704 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Anne Arundel County

Maryland State Police News Release

(GLEN BURNIE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred early this morning in Anne Arundel County. 

Shortly before 1:55 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a crash at northbound I-97 just south of I-695 in Glen Burnie, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a black 2015 Honda Civic, driven by Viraj Kishore Raiker, 32, of Ellicott City, Maryland, was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-97 when the vehicle collided head-on with a 2015 Acura TL. It is unknown where the Honda began driving in the wrong direction. 

Raiker was trapped in his vehicle, which was located in the grass off the highway. He was declared deceased at the scene. The driver and passenger of the Acura, both males, were transported to the R.A. Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries. According to a preliminary investigation, impaired driving has not been ruled out as a factor in this crash. I-97 was closed for around three hours because of the crash. 

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate this crash.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Anne Arundel County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.