Abaco Systems Selected to Support Upgrades to Turkish Naval Combat Management System
EINPresswire.com/ -- Abaco Systems announced an award of $1.5m, supporting a major Turkish defense contractor with their naval combat management system (CMS). This system is targeted into multiple ally naval ship programs and brings CMS capabilities including the control of sensors and weapons, Tactical Status Display, Navigation, Training and simulation functions. This design win is an example of Abaco’s commitment to supporting warfighters on land, air, and sea by providing innovative designs that meet specific tech insertion demands of our customers.
The design win contains three of Abaco’s products: the PEX442, the SBC627, and the P-SER. The PEX442 is a XMC carrier providing tech insertion for XMC boards that had been used in the previous VME based system. The SBC627 is Abaco’s 6U OpenVPX rugged single board computer featuring a 5th generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor. The P-SER is our native PMC form factor interface providing real-time serial input and output with high time-precision reception/input time-stamping, scheduled transmission/output, event triggering and interrupt support. The naval ship’s various sensors will send information to the SBC627, while the P-SER will send communications to other PCs within the system. Each of these products will be utilized as an upgrade from a VME form factor to a VPX form factor.
Abaco was chosen based on our rugged designs, reliability, and ability to provide the customers with a tech insertion – providing for an upgrade path using the latest technology with very little impact on the overall system environment. In the past, the customer utilized our VME form factor boards, and movement to a VPX form factor required a tech insertion option. The customer will be purchasing 25 units a year over the next four years.
John Muller, chief growth officer for Abaco Systems said, “This design win contributes to the customers success by providing an upgrade path that is extremely reliable and high quality. Abaco’s ability to provide innovative products with excellent support, as well as low failure and return rates, lends itself to the customers success.”
Technical Details
The PEX442 Mezzanine Carrier Card allows designers the flexibility to extend and expand the IO capability of their systems by supporting high bandwidth links to combinations of XMC, PMC and AFIX (Additional Flexible Interface Xtensions) modules using PCI Express infrastructure.
The SBC627 rugged 6U VPX single board computer offers more processing power, more bandwidth, and more graphics capability – with no increase in the size, weight or power requirements of previous generations – enabling fewer system slots to be used. The FPGA combines a mix of passive and active features to allow customers to develop a robust on-board anti-tamper capability.
P-SER I/O product is a native PMC form factor interface providing real-time serial input and output with high time-precision reception/input time-stamping, scheduled transmission/output, event triggering and interrupt support. This interface is designed to meet the needs of both the simulations/test and the real-time embedded applications whether in Windows or VxWorks environments.
About Abaco Systems
Abaco Systems is a global leader in commercial open architecture computing and rugged embedded electronics. With more than 30 years of experience in aerospace & defense, industrial, energy, medical, communications and other critical sectors, Abaco’s innovative solutions align with open standards to accelerate customer success.
Abaco Systems is a subsidiary of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2020 sales of more than $4.5 billion. www.abaco.com
Alisa Coffey - Head of Marketing
The design win contains three of Abaco’s products: the PEX442, the SBC627, and the P-SER. The PEX442 is a XMC carrier providing tech insertion for XMC boards that had been used in the previous VME based system. The SBC627 is Abaco’s 6U OpenVPX rugged single board computer featuring a 5th generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor. The P-SER is our native PMC form factor interface providing real-time serial input and output with high time-precision reception/input time-stamping, scheduled transmission/output, event triggering and interrupt support. The naval ship’s various sensors will send information to the SBC627, while the P-SER will send communications to other PCs within the system. Each of these products will be utilized as an upgrade from a VME form factor to a VPX form factor.
Abaco was chosen based on our rugged designs, reliability, and ability to provide the customers with a tech insertion – providing for an upgrade path using the latest technology with very little impact on the overall system environment. In the past, the customer utilized our VME form factor boards, and movement to a VPX form factor required a tech insertion option. The customer will be purchasing 25 units a year over the next four years.
John Muller, chief growth officer for Abaco Systems said, “This design win contributes to the customers success by providing an upgrade path that is extremely reliable and high quality. Abaco’s ability to provide innovative products with excellent support, as well as low failure and return rates, lends itself to the customers success.”
Technical Details
The PEX442 Mezzanine Carrier Card allows designers the flexibility to extend and expand the IO capability of their systems by supporting high bandwidth links to combinations of XMC, PMC and AFIX (Additional Flexible Interface Xtensions) modules using PCI Express infrastructure.
The SBC627 rugged 6U VPX single board computer offers more processing power, more bandwidth, and more graphics capability – with no increase in the size, weight or power requirements of previous generations – enabling fewer system slots to be used. The FPGA combines a mix of passive and active features to allow customers to develop a robust on-board anti-tamper capability.
P-SER I/O product is a native PMC form factor interface providing real-time serial input and output with high time-precision reception/input time-stamping, scheduled transmission/output, event triggering and interrupt support. This interface is designed to meet the needs of both the simulations/test and the real-time embedded applications whether in Windows or VxWorks environments.
About Abaco Systems
Abaco Systems is a global leader in commercial open architecture computing and rugged embedded electronics. With more than 30 years of experience in aerospace & defense, industrial, energy, medical, communications and other critical sectors, Abaco’s innovative solutions align with open standards to accelerate customer success.
Abaco Systems is a subsidiary of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2020 sales of more than $4.5 billion. www.abaco.com
Alisa Coffey - Head of Marketing
AMETEK Abaco Systems
+1 678-492-6943
email us here