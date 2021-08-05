COVID-19 Daily Update 8-5-2021

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old male from Harrison County, a 60-year old female from Raleigh County, a 71-year old female from Upshur County, a 79-year old female from Cabell County, and a 74-year old male from Kanawha County.

“We are thankful for our healthcare professionals and all on the front line who continue to do everything in their power to end COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our condolences are extended to these families for their loss.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,557), Berkeley (13,200), Boone (2,216), Braxton (1,065), Brooke (2,282), Cabell (9,258), Calhoun (407), Clay (549), Doddridge (654), Fayette (3,728), Gilmer (905), Grant (1,329), Greenbrier (2,940), Hampshire (1,948), Hancock (2,887), Hardy (1,598), Harrison (6,414), Jackson (2,327), Jefferson (4,899), Kanawha (15,816), Lewis (1,404), Lincoln (1,629), Logan (3,372), Marion (4,804), Marshall (3,681), Mason (2,163), McDowell (1,696), Mercer (5,338), Mineral (3,020), Mingo (2,842), Monongalia (9,567), Monroe (1,249), Morgan (1,286), Nicholas (1,975), Ohio (4,432), Pendleton (727), Pleasants (970), Pocahontas (699), Preston (2,990), Putnam (5,519), Raleigh (7,280), Randolph (2,923), Ritchie (782), Roane (681), Summers (875), Taylor (1,338), Tucker (556), Tyler (772), Upshur (2,068), Wayne (3,291), Webster (621), Wetzel (1,451), Wirt (476), Wood (8,124), Wyoming (2,153).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Tyler County in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov . The registration deadline has been extended to Sunday, August 8, at 11:59 p.m. EDT. The final round of prize winners will be announced Tuesday, August 10.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Fayette, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, and Mingo counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Fayette County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Oak Hill High School, 350 Oyler Avenue, Oak Hill, WV

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lewis County

Lincoln County

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Seven Eleven, 11 West Second Avenue, Williamson, WV