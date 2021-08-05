COVID-19 Daily Update 8-5-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old male from Harrison County, a 60-year old female from Raleigh County, a 71-year old female from Upshur County, a 79-year old female from Cabell County, and a 74-year old male from Kanawha County.
“We are thankful for our healthcare professionals and all on the front line who continue to do everything in their power to end COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our condolences are extended to these families for their loss.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,557), Berkeley (13,200), Boone (2,216), Braxton (1,065), Brooke (2,282), Cabell (9,258), Calhoun (407), Clay (549), Doddridge (654), Fayette (3,728), Gilmer (905), Grant (1,329), Greenbrier (2,940), Hampshire (1,948), Hancock (2,887), Hardy (1,598), Harrison (6,414), Jackson (2,327), Jefferson (4,899), Kanawha (15,816), Lewis (1,404), Lincoln (1,629), Logan (3,372), Marion (4,804), Marshall (3,681), Mason (2,163), McDowell (1,696), Mercer (5,338), Mineral (3,020), Mingo (2,842), Monongalia (9,567), Monroe (1,249), Morgan (1,286), Nicholas (1,975), Ohio (4,432), Pendleton (727), Pleasants (970), Pocahontas (699), Preston (2,990), Putnam (5,519), Raleigh (7,280), Randolph (2,923), Ritchie (782), Roane (681), Summers (875), Taylor (1,338), Tucker (556), Tyler (772), Upshur (2,068), Wayne (3,291), Webster (621), Wetzel (1,451), Wirt (476), Wood (8,124), Wyoming (2,153).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Fayette, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, and Mingo counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
Berkeley County
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
Fayette County
2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Oak Hill High School, 350 Oyler Avenue, Oak Hill, WV
Hampshire County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
Lewis County
Lincoln County
Mingo County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Seven Eleven, 11 West Second Avenue, Williamson, WV