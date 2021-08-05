Operated Conventional Assets for Sale in Montana
Conventional Operated Working Interest Assets and Associated Lands for sale in the Williston Basin of Montana.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle River Energy Advisors, LLC ("Eagle River") has been exclusively retained by Western Meadowlark Energy ("Seller") to divest certain operated working interest assets and associated lands in the Williston Basin of Montana.
The assets provide the opportunity to acquire a mature, conventional production profile with a shallow 6% annual decline rate. The assets are producing approximately 45 BOPD from the Red River Formation, and next 12-month cash flow is anticipated to be about $625M. The assets also have additional upside with several recompletion and reactivation candidate wells.
Bids for the opportunity with Western Meadowlark Energy referenced in this press release are due September 1st, 2021.
About Eagle River Energy Advisors
Eagle River is an industry leading A&D advisory firm focused exclusively on the North American oil and gas sector. We specialize in middle market transactions ranging from $5MM – $300MM. Based in Denver, Eagle River has a team of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds in finance, land, business development, engineering, and geology.
Learn more at: https://www.eagleriverenergyadvisors.com/
Chris Martina - Technical Director
Eagle River Energy Advisors
+1 720-726-6092
cmartina@eagleriverea.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn