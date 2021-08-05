Award-winning author Danyelle Scroggins to release Mr. Competitive on Aug. 6, 2021
by Fran Briggs
Danyelle has a penchant for developing plots that aptly depict her characters' gazes, gaffs, and gestures. That gift has readers relishing every page.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author Danyelle Scroggins will release "Mr. Competitive" on Aug. 6, 2021, her publicist announced today. The book is the second in the Louisiana Finest Wholesome Romance series.
As an accomplished author Danyelle is a master of entertaining readers. Her romance series has become lunch and after-work events.
“Mr. Competitive: Louisiana's Finest Wholesome Romance Book 2” features Maddox Fox, also known as Mr. Competitive.
Highly devoted to God, Maddox decides to face his past just as he prepares to explore a future with the highly competitive, Dr. Gazelle Shaw. When he does, he discovers that his life and his desires begin to compete against his destiny.
"Danyelle has a penchant for developing plots that aptly depict her characters' gazes, gaffs, and gestures," stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Danyelle Scroggins. "What she creates in her mind is clearly seen through the eyes of others. That gift has readers relishing every page."
Mr. Competitive is entertaining, lesson-rich, and will take the reader through a gamut of emotions. The razor-sharp plot will keep readers guessing.
For more information or to purchase a copy of Mr. Competitive, visit https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09B5PH5F1.
Book details
• Mr. Competitive: Louisiana's Finest Wholesome Romance Book 2
• Publisher: (Independent)
• Language: English
• ASIN: B09B5PH5F1
• Publication date: Aug. 6, 2021
