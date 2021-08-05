WorkCompCentral Issues Call for Content

Comp Laude® logo with event site in the background

Comp Laude® Awards and Gala event organizers seek dynamic and engaging suggestions from industry stakeholders; deadline August 31.

CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorkCompCentral announces the official open call for content submissions for the 2021 Comp Laude® Awards & Gala event. All stakeholders in the workers’ compensation industry are invited to submit their ideas for engaging content aimed at changing the narrative of the workers' compensation industry to a more positive dialogue.

Please submit content here. Speakers and session organizers are asked to include a session title, summary of session, target audience, speaker names, session organizer and other details. Submissions should fit within one of these categories:

1. Working Together for Better Outcomes

2. Learning From Injured Workers

3. Integrating Mental Health in Workers’ Compensation

4. Bringing More Civility to Med-Legal Issues

5. How Bias Impacts Our Decisions

6. Welcoming The Next Generation of Workers’ Compensation Professionals

7. The Med-Legal Debate (CA Specific)

8. Covid-19 and Workers’ Compensation

Topics in addition to those listed above can be submitted in the “Other” category. The mission of Comp Laude® is to change the narrative of workers’ compensation to a more positive dialogue and bring all stakeholders to the table to participate in that conversation.

Content submissions should clearly embody this mission and should be fresh, engaging, relevant, and applicable to all audience levels. We are happy to entertain state-specific or regional topics, as long as they fit within the overall mission of the Comp Laude® spirit.

"We're calling on industry stakeholders to submit ideas for content. Comp Laude® allows us to explore different ways of doing what we do that moves the entire industry towards a more positive dialogue.," said Kristen Chavez, general manager of WorkCompCentral.

WorkCompCentral asks speakers and content organizers to think outside the box when submitting topic ideas. How can you present your topic while engaging with the audience? Can you conduct a poll, questionnaire or survey? Can you facilitate an engaging group activity?

The deadline for submissions is August 31, 5P Pacific. The chosen session organizers will be notified by September 10.

2021 Comp Laude® Awards and Gala will take place November 4-5 virtually. Learn more about the event, or register here.

About WorkCompCentral

Based in Greenwich, CT, WorkCompCentral, a division of Beacon International Group Ltd., is a specialty digital media company that produces daily news, professional tools, continuing education courses, live events, and virtual programming exclusively for the workers’ compensation industry. Please contact our team at (805) 484-0333 or at www.workcompcentral.com.

