Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Lets grow together” hosted The Abrahamic Business Circle

Agriculture Event

Leading AGRICULTURE firms of the world will come together on 29th of September 2021 at TAJ Dubai, UAE from 2pm to 6pm

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- His Excellency Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, World-Renowned Investor and Senior Advisor to Royal Families and Ultra High-Networth Individuals, Founder and The Abrahamic Business Circle's Chairman of the Board will welcome Global INVESTORS, Founders, CEO, DIPLOMATS, Decision Makers from all sectors + Private Offices of the Royal Families + some Members of the Royal Families and distinguished guest from Agriculture Sector.

This Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Let’s grow together” by The Abrahamic Business Circle aims to gather Investors and Leaders around the globe to participate in a relevantly focused agenda on sharing insights, inspiration and knowledge while continuing to sustain long standing relationship among the organization's GLOBAL members and event participants within a high-level business environment.

With more than 7 Ambassadors as Guest Speakers, and guest from more than 56 nationalities this event will be the perfect meet and greed before The famous Expo2020 hits Dubai. The prefect place to promote your company and to learn about the world’s cultures, governments, economies, issues and travel opportunities.

About the Abrahamic Business Circle

The Abrahamic Business Circle is the fastest growing global networking organization and aims to present an innovative Global Entrepreneurial Dialogue forum and to promote ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY through BUSINESS. The Circle’s initiatives will generate huge opportunities not only in cultural but also in economic exchanges.

The Abrahamic Business Circle’s Upcoming Conference Dates in 2021:

29th September 2021-Agriculture Investment Forum 2021

28th -29th October 2021 –Annual Investment Convention 2021

25th November 2021-Technology Investment Conference 2021

For more information on this and the following events go to:

https://www.theabrahamicbusinesscircle.com/