Styrene-Petrochemicals Market Players Invest In Methods For Recycling To Fight Decline In Growth

Styrene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 Styrene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Styrene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global styrene-petrochemicals market size is expected to grow from $31.31 billion in 2020 to $34.22 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is then expected to reach $26.96 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of -6%.

Companies are investing in developing methods to recycle styrene to increase the efficiency and popularity of styrene. In 2018, a joint industry initiative called Styrenics Circular Solutions launched its dedicated website as part of its commitment to lead a new and comprehensive approach to the recycling of styrene. The website provides details on the efficient uses of styrene-based products and Styrenics Circular Solutions' initiatives to transform the styrenics industry.

The major players covered in the global styrene-petrochemicals industry are Alpek SAB DE CV, Ashland Inc, Ineos Group AG, Nova Chemicals Corporation, Bayer Material science, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, ENI S.p.A., INEOS Styrolution Holding Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), Total S.A., The Dow Chemical Company, Styron LIC, Styrolution Group GmbH, Royal DSM, DowDuPont, Covestro, Trinseo, DSM.

Read More On The Global Styrene-Petrochemicals Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/styrene-petrochemicals-global-market-report

The styrene market consists of sales of styrene and related services used for making synthetic rubber, resins, and plastics and improving drying oils. Styrene is a colorless, gritty organic compound derived from benzene. Styrene is readily evaporated and is also used as a precursor to polystyrene and several other copolymers. Styrene is a fragrant liquid used for making synthetic rubber, resins, and plastics and improving drying oils.

TBRC’s styrene market report is segmented by type: acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, expanded polystyrene, others, and by application into automotive, construction, packaging consumer goods, others.

Styrene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides styrene-petrochemicals market overview, forecast styrene-petrochemicals market size and growth for the whole market, styrene-petrochemicals market segments, and geographies, styrene-petrochemicals market trends, styrene-petrochemicals market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Styrene-Petrochemicals Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3865&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Polystyrene Global Market Report 2020

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polystyrene-global-market-report)

Synthetic Rubber And Fibers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/synthetic-rubber-and-fibers-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery)

Chemicals Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (General Chemical Product, Printing Inks, Toiletries, Soap And Cleaning Compounds, Adhesives, Paints And Coatings, Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals, Chemical Fertilizers, Synthetic Rubber And Fibers, Plastic Material And Resins, Ethyl Alcohol And Other Basic Organic Chemical, Other Basic Inorganic Chemical, Synthetic Dye And Pigment, Industrial Gas, Petrochemicals), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemicals-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery)

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

