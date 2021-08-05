Submit Release
SensoGuard Announce new tactical detectors for the MOSS Kit

The MOSS has evolved from tactical kit which was develop to assist in ambush missions into a complete Indoor-Outdoor Rapid deployment security solution.

SHOHAM, ISRAEL, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first version of the MOSS kit was presented on October 2019.
During the last 2 years, the company received continuous feedback and requests from field units which have used the Kit.
The MOSS was ordered by Militaries, Police units, and VIP protection agencies from several countries around the world.
SensoGuard has added localization support for: French, Italian, Spanish, English and Hebrew.

The original MOSS kit was offered only with AIO 1.0 seismic sensors, now the company offer a broad range of detectors for wide range of scenarios:
- AIO 1.0: seismic sensor for short missions
- AIO 2.0: seismic sensor for long missions
- TACT- PIR: thermal motion detection
- TACT-RADAR: Motion sensor for hidden installation
- MINI-VIB: Miniature Vibration Detector

Tomer Levy, CEO of SensoGuard:
“The objective of the MOSS KIT is to allow immediate and simple setup of security layers by using state of the art detectors to identify threats as well as providing long-range reliable communication for real-time alerts”

How it works:
The MOSS kit composed of wireless sensors, wireless smartphone receiver and a ruggedized smartphone with SG-Patrol App.
Upon intrusion detection, the sensor sends wireless alert to the RF Smartphone receiver,
Which forward it to the SG-Patrol APP.
The field response team, which carry the operational Smartphone, will get an audible alarm and the location and type of alert in real-time.

