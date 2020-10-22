Ôguen signs an agreement with XCabos for distributing SensoGuard's products in the Brazilian market
SensoGuard buried security systems are now available in Brazil through Xcabos distribution networkMODIIN INDUSTRIAL PARK, ISRAEL, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ôguen signs an agreement with XCabos for distributing SensoGuard's products in Brazilian market.
Ôguen is the official representative of SensoGuard in Brazil and Xcabos is a well known distributer for security and IT solutions in São Paulo state.
Ôguen's CEO, Hen Harel said: "We are very excited to put this cutting edge Israeli security at the disposal of the whole Brazilian market ,and we see many opportunities in the security market where this solution can fill a huge gap in security solutions for perimeters and critical areas.
There are already SensoGuard systems installed in Brazil and the clients are enjoying a robust technology for many years of use with very low maintnence costs and very high reliability.
Later this year we will announce a new line of products and features, including wireless solutions for a wide applications use.
