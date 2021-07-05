Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 170 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,854 in the last 365 days.

SensoGuard completes integration of buried perimeter intrusion detection systems with FLIR Latitude VMS

SensoGuard & FLIR Latitude Integration

SensoGuard & FLIR Latitude Integration

SensoGuard CCS

SensoGuard CCS

The integration allows sensor zone alarms to be monitored from the FLIR Latitutde map and alarm monitoring screens

This is a deep integration that enables users to take full advantage of all the features of SensoGuard intrusion detection systems from within the FLIR Latitude environment.”
— Tomer Levy
SHOHAM, ISRAEL, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 6, SensoGuard announced its systems are now integrated with FLIR Latitude VMS via SensoGuard CCS software.

SensoGuard CCS provides the common software interface for monitoring and controlling SensoGuard buried perimeter sensors.
The CCS collects and distributes alarms and sensors health status.

The integration allows sensor zone alarms to be monitored from the FLIR Latitutde map and alarm monitoring screens, and also provides the means to trigger FLIR Latitutde event-to-action programming.

“This integration allows users to optimally combine SensoGuard industry-leading buried perimeter intrusion detection systems with FLIR Latitude platform to provide unified management of their complete security environment.” said SensoGuard CEO, Tomer Levy.
“This is a deep integration that enables users to take full advantage of all the features of SensoGuard intrusion detection systems from within the FLIR Latitude environment.”

Tomer Levy
SensoGuard
email us here

You just read:

SensoGuard completes integration of buried perimeter intrusion detection systems with FLIR Latitude VMS

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, IT Industry, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.