Salsa Kings Now Offering Dance Classes for Kids with Disabilities

One of Miami's leading Latin dance studios is now offering a unique class.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based dance studio Salsa Kings announced today that it is now offering dance classes for kids with disabilities.

“This special needs dance classes program is uniquely for kids with autism, down syndrome, sensory processing disorder, and other individual learning differences and physical challenges,” said Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings.

Fernandez stressed that Salsa Kings holds this program near to its heart and is excited to offer Spectrum Dance Therapy for a very special group of young ones in Miami. The dance program for kids with autism and other disabilities is from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturdays. The price is $80 per month.

“These classes give children a means of communication, expression, creativity, and confidence by improving their speech, coordination, memory, behavior, and social skills,” Fernandez said before adding, “The Arts for Autism Foundation certifies teachers in Spectrum Dance Therapy, allowing us at Salsa Kings to service those looking for special needs dance classes near me.”

Salsa Kings was established in 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, Jose Alberto "El Canario" and more.

Salsa Kings is also gaining popularity on one of the world's hottest social media platforms. The company has more than 20K followers on TikTok. Those interested in Latin dance styles can follow the company @salsakings on TikTok.

For more information, please visit salsakings.com/podcast and https://salsakings.com/blog/.

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

