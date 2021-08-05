Four Points by Sheraton Downtown Dubai Implements Energy and Water Saving Technology
Green Globe recently recertified Four Points by Sheraton Downtown Dubai for the second year.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set in the heart of historic Dubai, Four Points by Sheraton Downtown Dubai on Mankhool Road provides the ideal home base for business and leisure travelers.
Four Points by Sheraton Downtown Dubai is committed to a green and sustainable future and works hard to minimize its energy and water consumption. Over the past year the hotel has implemented various initiatives to assist with this goal.
Effective resource management is an essential part of the hotel’s sustainability management plan. The property aims to comply with all necessary environmental rules, regulations, legislation and policies in the UAE. It also aims to optimize the utilization of resources to reduce wastage by associates and guests.
New advanced technology has been introduced at the hotel to lower energy and water usage as well as contribute to increased hygiene and safety protocols. As part of its contactless services, paperless check ins are now possible with the use of mobile digital keys and an app. Motion sensors are installed in all toilets in public restrooms and the spa, and sensor controlled water faucets are provided in public restrooms. Similar touchless taps are in the planning for installation in staff restrooms in 2022. To further reduce water usage, ten low flow 7.5 LPM shower heads are being trialed to measure water savings. New water refill stations are also available in the staff cafeteria and Health Club to eliminate the use of single-use plastic bottles.
The engineering department has been busy installing actuator valves on the chilled water line of the heat exchanger with operations optimized through the BMS system. Furthermore, the main chilled water line insulation has also been replaced with improved insulation to protect pipes from moisture and condensation thereby saving energy and lowering running costs.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
