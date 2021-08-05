FAZE CLAN ANNOUNCES “SUMMER TIP-OFF” EVENT PRESENTED BY CORONA® HARD SELTZER
FaZe Clan announces today the upcoming Summer Tip-Off event presented by Corona® Hard Seltzer hosted by Druski. The event will take place on Friday, August 13th at Resorts World Las Vegas, the newest integrated resort on the Strip. FaZe is bringing fans an IRL experience at the epicenter of gaming, music and sports. Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow will headline the event with a special performance at Ayu Dayclub following a gaming exhibition with FaZe talent including FaZe Swagg, FaZe JSmooth, FaZe Santana & FaZe Booya and NBA stars including Damion Lee, Eric Paschall, Josh Hart and more.
Admission is free and RSVPs are required. Fans can RSVP HERE (must be 21+ to attend). Additionally, FaZe Clan is running a sweepstakes, which will be promoted across FaZe Clan’s official social channels, where one lucky fan will have a chance to win a trip for two to the event - click HERE to enter! Winner to be announced by FaZe Clan on Monday, August 9th.
“Corona Hard Seltzer continues to bring the natural connections that are part of gaming together for both the viewers and casual gamers who love highly competitive gameplay” said Rene Ramos, vice president of lifestyle and experiential marketing, Constellation Brands. “The Summer Tip Off event will showcase Corona’s refreshingly-laid back perspective combined with multiple entertainment experiences that elevate the casual side of gaming like no other brand can.”
“We have been looking forward to re-entering the live event space and are excited to dive back in alongside Corona Hard Seltzer and Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow with the Summer Tip Off,” says Jeff Pabst chief revenue officer of FaZe Clan. “We’ve been itching to give our fans in-person events for over a year, so to bring to life a cultural convergence of gaming, music and sports all in one night feels amazing for us and we really hope our fans enjoy the experience."
This announcement comes on the heels of a monumental year for FaZe Clan. Earlier this summer, FaZe Clan made history by becoming the first gaming organization to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated. FaZe Clan also recently teamed up with iconic contemporary artist, Takashi Murakami, ushering him into the gaming community for the first time.
As the official hard seltzer of the world-renowned gaming organization, Corona Hard Seltzer provides opportunities for fans and gamers of all skill levels to unlock new experiences and connect beyond competition and gameplay. Together FaZe Clan and Corona Hard Seltzer will continue to host ongoing happy hour livestreams on Twitch and explore localized consumer activations for fans and gamers who are 21+.
Gamers and fans of legal drinking age are encouraged to grab a Corona Hard Seltzer and tune in. Don’t want to leave the screen to refresh a drink? New Drizly customers can use “CORONASELTZER” to receive $5 off their first delivery, courtesy of Drizly.
About FaZe Clan
Since its inception in 2010, FaZe Clan has established itself as the world’s most prominent and influential gaming organization known for its disruptive original content and hyper-engaged global fanbase of over 350 million combined across all social platforms. FaZe Clan holds an unrivaled position at the epicenter of gaming, sports, culture and entertainment, driving how the next generation consumes content, plays and shops. Their roster of 85 influential personalities consists of world-class gamers, engaging content creators and a mix of talent beyond the world of gaming, including NBA star Ben Simmons, Lebron “Bronny” James Jr and Lil Yachty. The organization’s unmatched esports division includes nine competitive teams in Call of Duty League (Atlanta FaZe), Fortnite, FIFA, PUBG, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six, VALORANT, Rocket League and CS:GO with dozens of world championship trophies among them. In addition, FaZe Clan has become a sought-after fashion and lifestyle brand through an inspired apparel line and limited-edition collaborations with partners including Champion, NFL, Manchester City FC, Lyrical Lemonade, Kappa, CLOT, LA Kings, and more. Follow us @FaZeClan, @FaZeApparel and @FaZeUpdate.
About the Corona Brand Family
The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca and Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies “La Vida Más Fina” or “The Fine Life” as a modern expression of the brand’s lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.
