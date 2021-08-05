Florida’s Premier Hemp Extracts Manufacturer Sir Hemp Co. Introduces Line Extension with Its Potent Delta 8 Gummies

Florida’s Premier Hemp Extracts Manufacturer Sir Hemp Co. Introduces line extension with its Delta 8 gummies. These D8 edibles will be potent.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sir Hemp Company continues its line extension of hemp extract products. It has begun manufacturing Delta 8 Gummies for sale. This holds true to Sir Hemp Co.’s mission of quality products and its desire to bring new variety of quality products to its CBD line of all-natural hemp extract oils.

Florida’s Premier Hemp Extracts Manufacturer Sir Hemp Co. Introduces line extension with its Delta 8 gummies. These D8 edibles will be potent and manufactured to the quality standards customers have come to expect from a reputable company like Sir Hemp Co.

For over a year now, Sir Hemp Company has offered its customers quality CBD oil for sale direct to customers via its website. Its initial offering was a high potency full spectrum CBD of 3600mg to an equally potent version that was completely THC Free of CBD Isolate. They follow-up adhering to high potency CBD products with a Florida orange oil CBD extract. This did not stop the West Palm Beach, Florida based Sir Hemp Co. team in developing additional all-natural products.

The founder said, "I take in all feedback, both good and bad, then make decisions with my team based on what the customer requests. With Sir Hemp, we try to make you feel like family. After all, we are a family-owned business.", said Mr. Cernuda. "We received so much feedback for hemp-based Delta 8 THC products so it made sense for us to offer Delta 8 THC gummies". The founder’s approach is to establish a direct relationship with the customer which not only lead to the company’s introduction of CBD candy, but also an RSO oil, amongst its portfolio of potent CBD oils including CBD for pets.

Sir Hemp’s Delta 8 edibles comes with a Certificate of Analysis (COA) verifiable via a QR Code on each product packaging. Test are conducted at an independent ISO-Certified & USDA approved third party lab. Test for D8 includes potency of various cannabinoids, test for heavy metals, residual solvents, pathogenic microbiology, and pesticides. Ensuring its quality and safe for use. “You should not use any hemp/CBD products if they do not contain a QR code linking to its lab test. Your CBD store or manufacture should be transparent in what they sell. At our company (Sir Hemp) all CBD oils, CBD edibles, and CBD concentrates we manufacture have a QR code linking to its third-party lab test," proudly said the founder.

Adherence to absolute quality and transparency is the reason why Sir Hemp Co.’s owners choose the motto: 'CBD with Distinction, CBD The Right Way' ™. Since its inception Sir Hemp has stood by that motto. Over a year and a half later they continue to craft quality CBD oil for sale crafted in small batches from 100% U.S.A. grown hemp. Sir Hemp manufactures various hemp extracts, ranging from Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil, consisting of organic industrial hemp extract containing all-natural cannabinoids found in the hemp plant including high potency CBD as well as other minor cannabinoids including THC, to Isolate hemp CBD oil containing only CBD for those who prefer a CBD only product.

It is worth noting that they will only ship Delta 8 THC gummies to the States which have not banned the sale of delta-8.

More information, including educational information about CBD can be found on their website.

*This and all Delta 8 products on Sir Hemps website are in compliance with section 10113 of the 2018 farm bill and contains less than 0.3% delta 9 THC .

About Florida based CBD Manufacturer Sir Hemp Co.

