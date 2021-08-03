Which deer tag is right for you?

You’ve passed your hunter education course and bought your hunting license. You want to venture into deer hunting. If you are new to hunting, choosing the right deer tag may seem a bit overwhelming. Flipping through the 2021 Idaho Big Game Seasons and Rules booklet, you will find that deer seasons and tag information are marked with brown colored tabs. These tabs are divided into three categories regular deer, white-tailed deer and controlled deer.

The first place to start is to decide where you want to hunt. On page 86 and 87 of the 2021 Idaho Big Game Seasons and Rules booklet you will find a map of all the hunting units in Idaho. The pages following the map describe the boundaries for each unit. The Hunt Planner on Fish and Game’s website is also a great place to get started. If you are a nonresident that would like to hunt in Idaho, visit our website for more information. Now that you have areas and units in mind, let’s look at the different tag options and how they differ.

Regular Deer Tag

Regular deer tag seasons are found in the Deer Hunting Seasons section of the 2021 Idaho Big Game Seasons and Rules booklet. This tag allows you to harvest either a mule deer or white-tailed deer and may be used in more hunting units. Look for your unit in the far left column to see the seasons in that unit for antlered deer, antlerless deer and any special notes for the unit. Archery only seasons require you to pass a Bowhunter Education course and purchase an archery permit. Muzzleloader only seasons require a muzzleloader permit.

White-tailed Deer Tag

White-tail deer tag seasons are also found in the Deer Hunting Seasons section of the 2021 Idaho Big Game Seasons and Rules booklet. This tag allows you to harvest only white-tailed deer. Look for your unit in the far left column to see the seasons in that unit for antlered deer, antlerless deer and any special notes for the unit. If a unit is not listed, there is no season for this tag in that unit. Just like regular deer, permits are required to hunt in archery only and muzzleloader only seasons. White-tailed deer are most common in northern Idaho. This is not a deer you are likely to find in southern Idaho’s open desert, but they may be found in the green areas along some waterways. The map on page 17 will give you an idea of where white-tailed deer are likely to be found.

Controlled Deer Tag

All controlled hunts have a limited number of tags available. Hunters apply for controlled hunt tags and are selected by a random drawing. The application period for 2021 controlled deer tags ended June 5. The opportunity for a controlled tag will need to wait until next year.