MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

July 26, 2021 to Monday August 2, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, July 26, 2021, through Monday, August 2, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 55 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Morris Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-104-300

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of H Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-104-523

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun and a Ruger EC95 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 800 block of H Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-104-527

A Ruger SR9C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Irving Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-104-539

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 13-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-104-567

A SCCY Industries 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Michael Drummond, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Destruction of Property, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-087-085

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

A Chiappa Rhino revolver was recovered in the 4100 block of Gault Place, Northeast. CCN: 21-104-640

A Magnum Research .44 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Demetris Franquis Costley, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 21-104-644

A Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 20th Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-104-657

A Ruger .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2700 block of 29th Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-104-864

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 900 block of Southern Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 55-year-old James Barksdale, of Southeast, D.C., and 22-year-old Donald Taylor, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-104-930

A Glock 44 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Summit Court, Northeast. CCN: 21-105-024

A Glock 22 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Franklin Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-105-057

A Taurus PT247 Pro .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 25th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Joseph Curtis Lewis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-105-060

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Otis Place, Northwest. CCN: 21-105-108

A Smith & Wesson SW99 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Donovan Jones, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-105-136

A Jimenez Arms JA-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Mark Alan Colian, Jr., of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-105-191

Thursday, July 29, 2021

A Glock 31 .357 caliber handgun and a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-105-214

A Smith & Wesson 17 .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 4200 block of nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 53-year-old Andre Brunson, of Glen Burnie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 21-105-218

A Rock Island Armory 200 .38 caliber revolver was recovered in Exit 4 of Interstate 295 Northbound to Interstate 395 Northbound. CCN: 21-105-305

A Bersa 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of 10th Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-105-306

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1200 block of 18th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Norman Hinson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, No Permit, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Device. CCN: 21-105-382

A Sig Sauer P250 .45 caliber handgun, a Glock 20 .10mm caliber handgun, a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, a Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun, a Sig Sauer P227 .45 caliber handgun, and a Masterpiece Arm 9mm caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 200 block of K Street, Southwest. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Gerald Wilkinson, of Hanover, MD, 24-year-old Tysheed Tucker, of Southeast, D.C., 26-year-old Adrian Wade, of Southeast, D.C., 26-year-old Bartholemew Copeland, of Northwest, D.C., 29-year-old Leroy George Frye, of Northeast, D.C., 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southwest, D.C., and 25-year-old Rasheed Tucker, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-105-583

Friday, July 30, 2021

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Frederick Powell, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed, Resisting Arrest, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-106-040

A Pedersoli Bess .75 caliber rifle and an F.Lli Pietta .44 caliber revolver were recovered in the 6700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-106-078

A Sig Sauer P250 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Rodman Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Bowan Shankar Shiwcharran, of Southeast, D.C., for Simple Assault, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-106-083

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of 9th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-106-284

A Beretta APX 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Michael Ali Kamara, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Counterfeit Tags, No Permit, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Felon in Possession, Altering or Removing Motor Vehicle Identification Numbers, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-106-362

A Springfield Armory XDS 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of W Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 32-year-old Tyreke Jamel Booze, of Southeast, D.C., and 31-year-old Tarae Garrison, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 21-106-390

A Girsan MC235AC 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Je’vin Charles Lee Stewart, Richmond, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-106-435

Saturday, July 31, 2021

A Smith & Wesson .32 caliber revolver and a Colt .32 caliber revolver were recovered in the Unit block of N Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Eric Maurice English, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-106-481

A Smith & Wesson MP40 Shield .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-106-672

A Mossberg 500A 12 gauge caliber shotgun was recovered in the 600 block of Otis Place, Northwest. CCN: 21-106-799

A Lorcin L25 .25 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2300 block of Gainesville Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Darnell Gibson, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business and Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 21-106-821

A Springfield Armory XDS .40 caliber was recovered in the 900 block of I Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Toddrick Gerard Taylor, of Kissland, GA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-106-834

Sunday, August 1, 2021

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of G Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-107-314

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of Clay Terrace, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Kavon Montgomery, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-107-331

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Elm Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Eric Johnson, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-107-397

A Glock .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Matthews Michael Deville, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-107-443

Monday, August 2, 2021

An Ina De Armas .38 caliber revolver and a Colt Rock River Arms 5.56 caliber rifle were recovered in the 400 block of Burbank Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-107-557

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3400 block of C Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Malik Lewis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-107-749

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 25th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old John Wesley Mathis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-107-986

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Christian Dozier, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-108-067

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

###