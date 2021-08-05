CATALOG MUSIC DOMINATES OVER NEW RELEASES IN THE U.S. IN 2021
Re-releasing your catalog to global radio is critical in 2021 to be competitive. Your catalog is brand new music to someone that has never heard it before.
AirPlay Direct is pleased to be the premiere resource for providing “broadcast-quality catalog” for Roots Music; Blues, Bluegrass, Folk, Americana, etc...”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2021 saw catalog music’s share of total album consumption in the US rise to 66.4%. But, the bigger story for the Stateside music industry is less about how much people listened, and more about what they listened to.
OVER 66% OF ALL MUSIC LISTENING IN THE US IS NOW OF CATALOG RECORDS, RATHER THAN NEW RELEASES
According to MRC Data’s new mid-year report, the six months to end of June data from 2021 shows that, across all formats, ‘CATALOG’ music claimed over 66% of the streaming-plus-sale record market in the States in the first half of this year – a significant market share jump vs. the same period of 2020.
Meanwhile, 'current' music / new releases barely took over a third (33.6%) of the market. (‘Catalog’ in this context describes music released 18 months prior to the moment it was played or purchased.) ~ Music Business Worldwide Report - July 16, 2021
Re-releasing your catalog to global radio is critical in 2021 in order to be competitive. Remember, your catalog is brand new music to someone that has never heard it before.
"The AirPlay Direct platform allows for us to efficiently and cost effectively deliver our new releases and our deep catalog to global radio," says Toni Swann-Pardigno, Director of Sales & Distribution, CMH Label Group. "We had never delivered our ‘catalog’ to radio prior to working with AirPlay Direct, it would have been far too expensive and time-consuming."
Swann-Pardigno continues say, "Partnering with AirPlay Direct has helped us to accelerate our on-going, global brand development initiatives and increase our global radio distribution footprint for the CMH Label Group’s new releases and catalog. Digital delivery of our music to global radio continues to be a very important component of our day-to-day business strategy. We are honored to recommend AirPlay Direct to anyone in the music industry.”
There are a variety of methods and resources such as AirPlay Direct for delivering / receiving new releases. AirPlay Direct is pleased to be the premiere resource for providing “broadcast-quality catalog” for Roots Music; Blues, Bluegrass, Folk, Americana, etc.
“The costs of shipping so many promotional artist packages around the world are considerable for a company of our size," said Bruce Iglauer, President & Founder - Alligator Records. "For the past 12 years now, AirPlay Direct has proven to be “the solution” for us. In using APD’s service to make the ‘Alligator Records catalog’ available to radio stations and programmers globally, we have saved thousands of dollars in shipping fees and increased our global radio digital footprint significantly.”
One of the biggest topics we receive feedback and input on from our global radio membership about is their consistent and on-going search and desire for great catalog music to play.
Here are some of the comments and feedback we have recently received from our AirPlay Direct global radio membership:
~ There is some absolutely incredible “catalog music” out there that most of the world has never heard before.
~ Most times when searching through artists on AirPlay Direct I will find a new catalog title that I never even knew existed before… musical treasure!
~ We would love to play more catalog, my listeners love it… the difficulty is in finding it. Unfortunately, artists tend to only focus on their new releases for radio.
~ Deep catalog is hard to find. We can’t play it if we don’t have it… it’s that simple.
~ Sometimes I get really lucky with AirPlay Direct and find a great artist or band that I never knew existed… and sometimes, I even get turned on to their catalog!
~ Being able to introduce my listeners to great, newly discovered catalog from artists they love, and introducing them to artists they have never heard before is what we keeps my show super-exciting, unique and fresh!
In a world where global travel for live performances is extremely limited in 2021, having a strong, global radio distribution footprint is key to not only maintaining your fanbase around the world, but more importantly… growing it!
“I was richly blessed to have the encouragement of several legendary country and western entertainers in my formative years – Jim and Jesse, Bill Monroe, Gene Autry, Tommy Scott and Roy Rogers were among them,” said American Artist and Actor Randall Franks. “They shared with me the importance of building and protecting a musical catalog that will reflect your musical experience, tell your stories and build a legacy that can speak for you well beyond your years."
Franks goes on to say, “AirPlay Direct allows me to enthuse new audiences with decades of recordings filled with the joy, happiness and excitement that drew me to create them originally by just making them and their stories available to radio programmers around the world. That is the magic of AirPlay Direct for any artist, music is timeless and there is always room for another good song or tune. What an amazing gift that keeps on giving!”
The big question is... what are you doing to secure your musical legacy and maximize your “Return On Investment / ROI” with your music catalog?
