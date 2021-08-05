AI-Camera Leader VDO360 Joins the Digi-Key Electronics Marketplace
Cutting-edge camera manufacturer, VDO360, partners with electronic component supplier Digi-Key for easier access to PTZ, AI auto-framing, and web cameras.
Digi-Key is a trusted name. They have a reputation for product availability, a broad inventory, on-time delivery, and outstanding customer service. These traits align perfectly with our core values.”EDGEWATER, MD., USA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VDO360, a manufacturer of cutting-edge, intelligent camera systems, announces their cameras are now available on Digi-Key Electronics Marketplace. Digi-Key offers the world's largest selection of electronic components.
— Pat Cassella, VDO360, Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales
VDO360 is a leading provider of intelligent cameras for the UC sector. This includes their newest family of AI-based auto-framing cameras. Designed for presenters who need freedom of movement within meeting spaces, these cameras are ideal for teachers, trainers, and dynamic speakers.
The company has a strong commitment to ensuring broad availability of high-quality video conferencing cameras at affordable price points. In keeping with this fundamental belief, they've partnered with the Digi-Key Marketplace Store. Digi-Key represents yet another convenient way customers can buy VDO360 cameras and accessories.
VDO360 continues to forge strategic partnerships with reliable distributors and leading camera and peripheral dealers. This strategy is crucial to achieving their goal of getting enterprise-grade cameras into the hands of those who need them most. "Digi-Key is a trusted name. They have a reputation for product availability, a broad inventory, on-time delivery, and outstanding customer service. These traits align perfectly with our core values," says Pat Cassella, Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales at VDO360.
Based in Minnesota, Digi-Key is one of the fastest-growing global distributors of electronic products. Founded in 1972, Digi-Key was a pioneer in the mail-order catalog business and an essential resource for design engineers. Today, Digi-Key carries the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock and available for immediate shipment.
Visit Digi-Key's VDO360 portal at https://www.digikey.com/en/supplier-centers/vdo360. As always, for any questions about particular cameras and how they fit into your video conferencing solutions, reach out to Pat Cassella at pat@vdo360.com
ABOUT VDO360
VDO360 designs and manufactures next-generation video collaboration systems with a razor-sharp eye for what people need now and where technology is going. They create world-class solutions that are affordable, easy-to-use, eco-friendly, and work well with the platforms people depend on. For additional information, visit vdo360.com.
Tamiko Willie
VDO360
tamiko@vdo360.com
