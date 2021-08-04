Weekly Middle Tennessee Construction Report for August 5-11, 2021

CHEATHAM COUNTY

SR 455 from MM 0.87 - 1.16. Grade, Drain, Pave of SR 455 & Levee Construction (by others) Through Mid-End 2022 there will be 24/7 continuous lane closures for the construction of levee, box culvert, stream relocation, and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 from MM 60.00 - 62.00. Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving. Thurs 8/5 and Sun 8/8 thru Wed 8/11 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 EB lanes from Bell Road to OHB and temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 WB lanes from OHB to Bell Road for placing containment system on bridge 1 and repaving. Two lanes will always remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 from MM 60.00 - 62.00. Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving. Thurs 8/5 and Sun 8/8 thru Wed 8/11 8PM-5AM. One lane in each direction will be closed on Old Hickory Blvd for paving.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 from MM 51.00 - 53.00. The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split. Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 excl. weekends 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-440 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for the installation of construction signs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 MM 47.0-49.0 Thurs 8/5 to Mon 8/9, 8PM-5AM, various alternating lanes and shoulder closure in both directions for drain cleaning.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 from MM 5.98-7.02 The repair of bridges on I-24 over Claylick Court, Mon 8/9 to Wed 8/11 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-24 in both directions over Claylick Court for traffic shift and installation of barrier rail.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 MM 49.0 Closures for Music City Grand Prix, Thurs 8/5 to Mon 8/9, 10AM-5AM. Exit 49 off I-24 in both directions will be closed for the Music City Grand Prix.

DAVIDSON/RUTHERFORD COUNTIES

I-24 MM 53.0-80 The construction of ITS and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11, 8PM-5AM. There will be right lane and shoulder closures EB and WB for installation of gantry foundations and conduit. Two lanes will remain open at all times. There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53-60. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-40 MM 205.9 There will be a shoulder closure at the on ramp of I-440 Thursday 8/5 from 8PM-2AM. This installation work will consist of a left inside lane and shoulder before the ramp narrows closures.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 216.00 - 217.00. The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Blvd. to Arlington Ave. Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 excl. weekends 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Blvd and Arlington Ave for milling.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-440 from MM 0 – MM 7.6. I-440 reconstruction from I-40 to I-24, including removing and replacing existing pavement. Sun 8/8 to Wed 8/11, 9PM-6AM. There will be alternating lane closures on I-440 EB and WB between I-40 and Murphy Rd for traffic loop replacement.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-440 LM 1.0 ramp closure, 24/7 Mon 8/9 thru Sun 8/29. The WB on-ramp from Murphy Road to I-440 will be closed for ramp modifications.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-65 from MM 80.5 – 82.2. The random on-call signing on various interstate and state routes in region 3. Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 9AM-3:30PM. Daytime shoulder closures for sign footing installation of extruded panel sign on I-65 NB and SB

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-65 from MM 81.60 - 81.60. Misc. Safety improvements at the I-65 NB and SB off-ramps to Wedgewood Ave (LM 7.29). Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 8PM-5AM. There will be lane closures on Wedgewood Ave to work on underground utilities. No lane closures on I-65 will be needed.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 1 LM 20.0-20.32 Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Road) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave. Mon 8/9 thru Wed 8/11 8PM-5AM. There will be alternating single lane closures in both directions on Murfreesboro Rd from Fesslers Lane to Foster Ave to saw locations for repair.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 11 from LM 6.85 - 7.40. The installation of signals on US 31A (SR 11) from Edmondson Pike (LM 6.85) to Paragon Mills Road (LM 7.40) Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary lane closures on Nolensville Rd at Edmondson Pike for flatwork on NW corner.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 11 from LM 0.00 - 4.24. The resurfacing on US 31A (US 41A, SR 11), including bridge repair. Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 excl. weekends 9AM-3PM. There will be temporary, alternating lane closures on Nolensville Rd between Swiss Ave and the Williamson County line for milling, loops and casting adjustments.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 112 from LM 0.00 - 0.20. SR-112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR-12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR-155 (Briley Parkway) - Piedmont Move Prior. Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 9AM-3PM. There will be a temporary, alternating lane closure on SR-112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer, and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Cedar Circle for road grading; detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 171 from LM 5.00 - 6.20. The repair of bridges on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River. Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 8PM-5AM. There will be alternating weekend lane closures on the Hobson Pike Bridge for replacement of the expansion devices. Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 171 from LM 5.00 - 6.20. The repair of bridges on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River. Thurs 7/29 thru Wed 8/4 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on the Stones River bridge on I-40 for thin lift epoxy overlay. At least three lanes will remain open at all times.

DICKSON COUNTY

I-40 MM 176.0-177.0 The resurfacing and bridge repair of I-40 from east of Piney Rd (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 (LM 13.15) in Dickson. Wed 8/4 and Thurs 8/5 8PM-5AM. There will be nighttime lane closures to begin shotblasting for the epoxy overlay at LM 13.15 EB direction. Fri 8/6 thru Mon 8/9 8PM-5AM. There will be a weekend closure beginning on Friday and ending Monday to place the epoxy overlay on the EB bridge at LM 13.15.

DICKSON COUNTY

LOOK AHEAD I-24 MM 176.5-181.2 Performing falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing and coring approx.. 5 holes for pavement testing. Mon 8/23 and Tues 8/24 8PM-6AM Left lane closure for testing in the left wheel path of left lane.

HICKMAN/HUMPHREYS COUNTIES

I-40 from MM 152.60 - 160.70. The resurfacing on I-40 from near SR 230 to the Hickman Seq 3 County line. Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 7PM-6AM. There will be nighttime lane closures for milling and paving operations on I-40 in both directions in Hickman and Humphreys counties.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY

SR 1 LM 5.9-6 the repar of the bridges on US 70 over Trace Creek Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 There will be a 23’ horizontal clearance on SR 1 EB and WB.

LAWRENCE COUNTY

SR 15 at SR 6 LM 194.0-195.0 The random on-call signing on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. Thurs 8/5 to Wed 8/11 9AM-3:30PM Daytime shoulder closures for the installation of sign footings on the SR 6 exit ramps to SR 15 in Lawrence County.

MAURY COUNTY

I-65 from MM 41.0-45.0 Interchange modification on I-65 at US 412 (SR 99. Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 8PM-5AM and 1PM-3PM. Temporary rolling road blocks Monday (8/2) through Fri (8/6) for blasting due to construction of ramp.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

LOOK AHEAD I-24 MM 0.0-5.0 Performing falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing and coring pprox. 5 holes for pavement testing. Sun 8/22 and Mon 8/23 8PM-6AM. Left lane closure for testing in the left wheel path of left lane.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

SR 13 from LM 17.00 - 19.00. Consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 7AM-5PM. There will be periodic flagging operations along SR13 and SR149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/2020. Width reduced to 22' for entire project.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

I-24 from MM 74.00 - 74.00. On call concrete repairs at various locations. Fri 8/6 until Mon 8/9 continuous 8PM-5AM continuous. There will be a full closure of the I-24 WB exit 74A to I840 WB for concrete replacement.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

I-840 from MM 45.00 - 53.00. The resurfacing on I-840 including concrete ramp repair. Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 and Fri 8/6 thru Mon 8/9 7PM-5AM Fri at 7PM-5AM on Monday continuous. There will be alternating lane closures for paving and shoulder stone operations. The exit ramp from I-840 WB to SR 102 (exit 47) will be closed for concrete ramp replacement.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

I-840 from MM 59-61 The repair of bridges on I-840 over East Fork of the Stones River including approach slab replacement. On Tuesday 8/3 thru Thurs 8/5 there will be alternating lane closures for mobilizing equipment and restriping activities in preparation of weekend lane closure. On Fri 8/6 thru Tues 8/10 There will be lane closures in both directions for bridge repair activities. One lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

I-840 EB & WB at MM 60 – MM 62 The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete Bulb-Tee beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 The traffic will be shifted to the temporary ramp in in order to rebuild the existing ramp. The overall travel width will reduce from 28' to 12'.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

SR 96 from LM 20.51-27.27 and SR 266 from LM 18.67-21.69 Resurfacing Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 7:30AM-4PM There will be alternating lane closures on SR 96 and SR 266 for milling and paving. There will be a flagging operation in place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

SR 99 LM 17.78 The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete bridge, box culvert, utility relocation and paving on SR 99 from Cason Lane to west of I-24. Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 Traffic will be shifted across the new bridge at LM 17.78 in order to build phase 2 of the bridge.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

SR 266 from LM 5.00 - 9.00. The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete Bulb-Tee beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to east of I-840. Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 9AM-3PM. There will be periodic flagging operation alone SR 266 for construction activities.

SMITH COUNTY

SR 25 from LM 6.00 - 7.00. Rock Fall Mitigation. Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 9AM-2:45PM. SR 25 is reduced to one lane continuously. Traffic is being controlled by temporary traffic signal.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 25 from LM 18.60 - 18.80. Gateway Drive extension Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 9AM-3:30PM. There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 25 near Barry Lane for road widening activities.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 41 from LM 5.00 - 14.50. Resurfacing on US-31. Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 8AM-4:30PM. SR 41 from Jarret Lane to SR 25 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing activities.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 109 from LM 5.80 - 6.50. LPLM: Albert Gallatin Ave/Hatten Track Road Extension. Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 9AM-3PM M-F, 6AM-6PM Sat-Sun. There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 109 between the intersections of SR 25 (River Road) and Old State Hwy 109 in both irections for roadway widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 184-0-184.5 The repair of the bridges on I-40 over County Line Road (LM 0.02) Fri 8/6 until Mon 8/9 8PM-2PM continuous. There will be a weekend long closure on the WB bridge at I-40 to perform deck repairs.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

I-65 from MM 53.00 - 54.00. The repair of bridge on SR 247 over I-65. Fri 8/6 thru Mon 8/9 24/7. There will be a lane closure to perform bridge repair work in the median in both directions.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

I-840 from MM 38.95 - 45.10. Resurfacing of I-840 from the bridge over the Harpeth River (LM 33.05) to the Rutherford Co line (LM 39.19). Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11, Fri 8/6 thru Mon 8/9 8PM-5AM, 8PM Fri-5AM Mon. There will be a lane closure for pavement markings and bridge epoxy overlays.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

I-840 from MM 17.00 - 25.00. Bridge repair on various bridges in both directions 24/7. The resurfacing of I-840. Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 8AM-5PM. Temporary lane closure westbound at MM 23 to repair a bridge approach slab.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 397. The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106) Continuous until end of project. Old Charlotte Pike is closed for the duration of the project for the alignment of the new Mack Hatcher Parkway.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 397. The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106). Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 9AM-3PM. There will be temporary lane closures in both directions on Mack Hatcher at Hillsboro Road for widening work and also on Hillsboro Road northbound for widening work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 397. The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106). Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 9AM-3PM. There will be a lane closure of the northbound lane of Highway 96W between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for road widening activities. Flaggers will be utilized.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 6 from LM 15.93 - 18.53. Grading, Drainage, and Paving Work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53). Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 9AM-3PM, 6PM-6AM. We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) for various construction activities and utility work throughout the project. There will be extended delays and possible lane closures for utility operations for the following roads: Ashby, Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St, West Concord, Wikle Road, and Mt View Rd. There will be intermittent stoppages of traffic, one direction at a time, for flagging, milling, and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 96 from LM 14.72 - 20.62. Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Road (LM14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pike) (LM 20.62). Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 9AM-3PM. There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

WILSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 225.50 - 226.50. Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40. Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 8PM-5AM. I-40 EB and WB will have intermittent lane closures for bridge widening activities.

WILSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 232.00 - 236.00. The grading, drainage, construction of I-beam bridge, retaining walls, and paving on I-40 from east of SR-109 to east of I-840. Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 8PM-5AM. There will be alternating lane closures for bridge widening activities.

WILSON COUNTY

I-840 EB / I-40 EB MM 76 The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete I-beam bridge, retaining walls and Paving on I-40 from east of SR 109 to east of I-840. Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 The traffic will be shifted to the temporary ramp in in order to rebuild the existing ramp. The overall travel width will reduce from 28' to 12'.

WILSON COUNTY

SR 109 from LM 7.56 - 15.04. The reconstruction on SR 109 from North of US 70 (SR24) to South of the Cumberland River. Thurs 8/55 thru Wed 8/11 0AM-3:30PM. There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 109 for construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY

US 70 from LM 14.50 - 14.50. Construction of a pedestrian facility. Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 8AM-3:30PM. US-70 near W Baddour Pkwy will have intermittent lane closures for utility relocation and sidewalk construction.

MAINTENANCE

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 11 LM 12.40-12.60 Patching,] milling and paving. Fri 8/6 9AM-3PM Single, outside WB lane closure from Spring St to Cowan St for patching, milling and paving. Concrete barriers are in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 11 from LM 7.20 - 12.50. Installation of curbs, ramps, and other pedestrian-related construction outlined in permit-We Go Public Transport. Thurs 8/5 9AM-3PM, 8PM-5AM. Single, right lane plus shoulder closure in both directions from Welch Rd to LaFayette St for the installation of curbs, ramps, and other pedestrian-related construction as outlined in the permit.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 24 from LM 16.89 - 16.62. Pole replacement and wire removal. Thurs 8/5 9AM-3PM. Right, WB lane and shoulder closure of Lebanon Pike from Wilowen Dr to Clovernook Dr for pole replacement and wire removal for NES.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 24 from LM 4.90 - 5.10. Installation of storm water pipe and structures. Thurs 8/5 9AM-2PM. Single, alternating lane and shoulder closures on SR 24 EB from west to east from River Rd to Davidson Dr for installation of storm water pipe and structures.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 24 from LM 17.50 - 16.50. Right of Way maintenance for NES Power. Thurs 8/5 8AM-4:30PM. Single, far-right SB lane and shoulder closure on Lebanon Pike from Mill Creek Meadows Dr to Clovernook Dr for ROW maintenance for NES Power.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 100 from LM 10.80 - 11.60. Replacement of 4 poles. Thurs 8/5 9AM-2PM. Single, right WB lane and shoulder closure of Hwy 100 from Cheek Rd to Alton Rd for the replacement of 4 poles.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 100 from LM 11.10 - 11.70. Excavation of ROW for sidewalk and curb installation. Thurs 8/5 9AM-3PM. Single, right WB lane and shoulder closure from Hwy 70S to Taggart Ave for excavation of ROW for sidewalk and curb installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 106 from LM 5.11 - 5.34. Storm installation and construction of bus lane. Thurs 8/5 9AM-3PM. Alternating north and south bound lane closures on SR 106 from Abbot Martin to Glen Echo Rd for the purpose of storm installation and construction of bus lane.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 106 from LM 3.61 - 2.94. Setting and installing NES utility poles and anchors. Thurs 8/5 9AM-3PM. Single, EB lane and shoulder closure on Hillsboro Pike from Standford Dr to Hemingway Dr for the installation and setting of utility poles and anchors. (Permit #GA-2007060791-2021)

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 155 from LM 15.00 – 16.00. Milling and paving. Wed 8/4 thru Wed 8/11 8PM-5AM. Various alternating EB lane closures for milling and paving.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 155 from LM 19.00 - 18.00. Milling and paving Thurs 8/5 9AM-3PM. Various lane and shoulder closures for milling and paving on SR 155 westbound.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 155 from LM 27.00 - 24.00. Milling and paving. Mon 8/9 8:30AM-3PM. Right EB lane and shoulder closure from I-40 to Hwy 12 for milling and paving.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 171 LM 3.62-3.47 Road widening. Wed 8/4 thru Fri 9/3, 9AM-3PM Lane and shoulder closure on SR 171 southbound for road widening.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 251 from LM 10.32 - 10.34. ROW excavation, utility extension, and asphalt paving for turning lane installation. Thurs 8/5 6:30AM-5:30PM. Outside, NB lane and shoulder closure of SR 251 at Summit Oaks Dr for ROW excavation, utility extension, and asphalt paving for turning lane installation.

HICKMAN COUNTY

I-40 MM 160-161.4 Slope mowing in the median. Sat 8/7 7AM-12PM

HUMPHREYS COUNTY

I-40 MM 140 Milling and paving Mon 8/9 7PM-4AM

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 6/US 31 from LM 15.84 - 17.00. Sewer work at Town Creek. Now thru Tues 8/10 6AM-6PM. Gallatin Public Works will be doing some sewer work and will need to only close one lane near the intersection of Bentley Circle and SR 6 shifting traffic to the turn lane.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 6 LM 10.0 Installing a right turn lane now through Fri 8/13 9AM-4PM Southeastern building will be installing a right turn lane on SR 6 east of Thorne Blvd. closure of outside lane going west.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 109 LM 3.9-5.5 Resurfacing Tues 8/10 8AM-2PM Resurfacing at Hancock St southbound in the slow lane. All other lanes will remain open.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

I-65 from MM 65.00 - 71.00. Slope mowing on shoulder. Thurs 8/5 9AM-3PM. SB shoulder closure from SR 96 to SR 253 for slope mowing.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 6 from LM 3.77 - 4.10. Adding turn lane and decel lane. Thurs 8/5 9AM-3PM. Lanes will be closed on SR 6 between Thompson Station Rd and Critz Lane to add a decel and turn lane.

WILSON COUNTY

I-840 MM 75.00. Blasting. Now through Thurs 9/9 12PM-4PM. Utilizing Wilson Co. SD for rolling roadblocks, all lanes will always remain open. No Saturday work is scheduled at this time. May need to schedule a Saturday if weather causes a delay in the weekday work.

UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From Thursday, August 5 through Friday, August 27, 9AM-3PM, NES will have lane closures on SR 255 Harding Place near intersection with Trousdale Dr for pole replacements LM 0.63

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Friday, August 6, 9AM-3PM, NES will have lane closures on SR 1 Murfreesboro Road btwn Pinewood Dr and SR 155 Briley Parkway for pole replacements LM 23-42-23.24

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Friday, August 6, 9AM-3PM, NES will have lane closures on SR 1 Murfreesboro Rd approx. 650’ NW of SR 155 Briley Parkway for pole replacements LM 22.89

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Friday, August 27, 9AM-3PM, NES will have lane closures on SR 1 Murfreesboro Rd near the intersection with Rebecca Way for pole replacements at LM 1.18

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Friday, August 20, 9AM-3PM, NES will have lane closures on SR 11 2nd Ave between Hart Street and Chestnut St for pole replacements LM 10.96

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Friday, August 13, 9AM-3PM, Metro Water (VIA Southerland Construction) will have lane closures on SR 24 Charlotte Ave from 48th Ave through 54th Ave for water line removal and replacement LM 8.71-8.55

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

From now through Monday, August 9, 24/7, CSX and Piedmont will have intermittent lane closures for grouting/sinkhole repair along railroad tracks in the ROW of SR 252 Wilson Pike near Cloercroft Rd LM 5.67

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Friday, August 13, Piedmont will have shoulder closure along Franklin Pike on the western most SB lane for gas main installation. LM 2.90

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Wednesday, September 1, 9AM-sunset, Piedmont (via Triton Construction) will have lane closures on SR 6 Franklin Pike for gas main installation via Open Cut in between SR 155 Thompson Lane and Caldwell Lane LM 5.35-4.99

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From Monday, August 9 through Tuesday, October 5, 9AM-sunset, Piedmont (via Triton Construction) will have lane closures on SR 6 Franklin Pike for gas main installation via Horizontal Directional Drill (HDD) from between Curtiswood Ln S and Curtiswood Ln N to Hazelwood Circle LM 3.91-3.60

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From Sunday, August 8 through Thursday, August 12, 9PM-5AM, Centurylink will have lane closures on SR 24 Broadway from 8th Ave. to 7th Ave for conduit and F/O installation will open cut crossing of SR 24. LM 12.31

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.