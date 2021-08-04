Submit Release
Royalton Barracks // Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B202474

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fabian                             

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 07/31/21, 2:10pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Green Acres, Hartland VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Cameron Laundry                                               

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/31/2021, at approximately 14:10PM, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to the above address for the report of a Domestic Assault. After obtaining a statement, it was determined that Cameron Laundry (30) had committed the offense of Domestic Assault. Laundry had left the address prior to police arrival, but met with Troopers at the Royalton Barracks on 08/03/2021. Laundry was issued a criminal citation to appear at the Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal Division, on August 4, 2021 at 12:30PM for the above charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/04/2021, 12:30PM           

COURT: Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

