Royalton Barracks // Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B202474
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fabian
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: 07/31/21, 2:10pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: Green Acres, Hartland VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Cameron Laundry
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/31/2021, at approximately 14:10PM, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to the above address for the report of a Domestic Assault. After obtaining a statement, it was determined that Cameron Laundry (30) had committed the offense of Domestic Assault. Laundry had left the address prior to police arrival, but met with Troopers at the Royalton Barracks on 08/03/2021. Laundry was issued a criminal citation to appear at the Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal Division, on August 4, 2021 at 12:30PM for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/04/2021, 12:30PM
COURT: Windsor County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.