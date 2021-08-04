Grizzly bear captured and relocated after livestock depredation near Island Park Reservoir

On Aug. 3, an adult male grizzly was captured and relocated after USDA Wildlife Services officials determined the bear had killed a yearling domestic bull on a grazing allotment near Island Park Reservoir. A culvert trap was placed at the kill site on Aug. 2, and Wildlife Services was able to successfully capture the bear.

Biologists gave the grizzly a thorough health and body condition assessment before fitting the bear with a GPS collar and relocating it to a remote area near Snow Creek Butte.

Fish and Game will continue to monitor the bear’s movements and activities.