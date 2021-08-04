Submit Release
News Search

There were 397 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,133 in the last 365 days.

NEXCOM Launches New uCPE Line to Give Users an Edge Over 5G

Fixed Wireless Access enables 5G networks for SMBs.

NEXCOM's new line of uCPE is designed to leverage all advantages of 5G Fixed Wireless Access technology.

FREMONT, CA, USA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a supplier of network appliances, is launching a new line of professional uCPE to leverage the advantages of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology. The new nexCPE™ product line is kicking off with its premier product, DFA 1163, an entry-level desktop appliance to enable 5G networks for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

A decade ago, the volume of data flow that an SMB would have to process was significantly lower than what it is today. Data transmission speed was also slower. Since then, the demand for highly reliable and high-speed internet connectivity has increased, especially during the recent pandemic where daily interactions have shifted from in-person to online. A lot of offline operations are now transferred into online format, even some surgeries can be done from a distance. In business operations, where each seconds counts, any delays also cannot be tolerated.

Fixed Wireless Access technology allows users to realize the advantages of 5G. By building FWA infrastructures, companies are able to provide reliable and seamless connectivity without any speed losses. 5G FWA not only increases deployment efficiency but also provides higher transmission rates. To enable never-before-seen speeds for data transmission, companies switched their attention to 5G FR2, or so-called mmWave. NEXCOM's DFA 1163 supports both frequency ranges and fits a variety of use cases and application scenarios, including edge computing, security gateway, wireless broadband gateway.

To learn more about FWA technology, NEXCOM has put together a short video available here.

About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities, and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, which focuses on high performance computing and network technology and is committed to helping customers build network infrastructure. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in CDN, Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, uCPE, Router, SD-WAN, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications.

Khang Pham
NEXCOM
+1 510-358-5852
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

NEXCOM Launches FWA uCPE Product Line to Elevate 5G Experience

You just read:

NEXCOM Launches New uCPE Line to Give Users an Edge Over 5G

Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.