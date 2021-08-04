NEXCOM Launches New uCPE Line to Give Users an Edge Over 5G
NEXCOM's new line of uCPE is designed to leverage all advantages of 5G Fixed Wireless Access technology.FREMONT, CA, USA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a supplier of network appliances, is launching a new line of professional uCPE to leverage the advantages of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology. The new nexCPE™ product line is kicking off with its premier product, DFA 1163, an entry-level desktop appliance to enable 5G networks for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
A decade ago, the volume of data flow that an SMB would have to process was significantly lower than what it is today. Data transmission speed was also slower. Since then, the demand for highly reliable and high-speed internet connectivity has increased, especially during the recent pandemic where daily interactions have shifted from in-person to online. A lot of offline operations are now transferred into online format, even some surgeries can be done from a distance. In business operations, where each seconds counts, any delays also cannot be tolerated.
Fixed Wireless Access technology allows users to realize the advantages of 5G. By building FWA infrastructures, companies are able to provide reliable and seamless connectivity without any speed losses. 5G FWA not only increases deployment efficiency but also provides higher transmission rates. To enable never-before-seen speeds for data transmission, companies switched their attention to 5G FR2, or so-called mmWave. NEXCOM's DFA 1163 supports both frequency ranges and fits a variety of use cases and application scenarios, including edge computing, security gateway, wireless broadband gateway.
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities, and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, which focuses on high performance computing and network technology and is committed to helping customers build network infrastructure. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in CDN, Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, uCPE, Router, SD-WAN, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications.
