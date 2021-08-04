Sindhi Foundation is organizing a rally for Sindhis in Washington, DC
Highlighting atrocities against Sindhis in Pakistan
Pakistan is taking lands of Sindh, sea, river, forests, mountains and Sindhis can not even cry against these atrocities in Sindh, if they raise their voice they get arrested or disappeared or killed.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the last 74 years Sindhis in Sindh have been controlled by Pakistan. Every year Pakistan celebrates August 14th as Independence Day but it is the darkest day in the history of Sindh.
— Munawar Laghari
Sindh is home to a cradle of civilization and a birthplace of the world’s biggest religions, lore, philosophers, leaders, artists, and visionaries, which was destroyed by the partition in 1947.
93% of Sindhis had no idea that their people and their homeland would be uprooted, with no say in the creation of Pakistan. Sindhi identity has been threatened, with the language, culture, and heritage being destroyed.
"Pakistan's agencies kidnap Sindhi people, disappear them and brutally kill them, they abduct young Sindhi Hindu girls to convert them, marry them off against their will." said Munawar Laghari
The United States has been giving the Pakistani military billions of dollars for years. Pakistan uses these funds to continue military occupation, enforced disappearances, torture and suppression of Sindhis. Pakistani military has a total of thirteen military cantonments in Sindh. It has not put basic civil rights laws in place to protect religious minorities, women and children. At least 40-60 Sindhi Hindu and Christian girls are kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam each month.
Now Pakistan's all-weather friend China is getting strong hold in Sindh.
"Pakistan is taking lands of Sindh, sea, river, forests, mountains and Sindhis can not even cry against these atrocities in Sindh, if they raise their voice they get arrested or disappeared or killed." said Laghari
Laghari further said time has come and the world powers must help Sindhis to get Freedom, Justice and Peace.
Sindhis in Washington, DC are protesting to highlight all the atrocities against peaceful Sindhi people in Pakistan.
What: Rally For Sindhis
When: August 14th, 2021- 2pm-5pm
Where: Washington, DC- Major Stops: Capitol Hill and Embassy of Pakistan for details contact Organizer.
Who: Sindhi Foundation
Media Contact: 1-202-378-0333 or sindhifoundation@gmail.com
