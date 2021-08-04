Crafter Software Announces Launch of Online Training Academy

Crafter Academy is the premier online learning destination for Crafter CMS

RESTON, VA, USA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crafter Software, the company behind the open-source Crafter CMS project, has launched Crafter Academy, a portal for online training courses focused on Crafter CMS and related technologies. Crafter Academy will equips content authoring teams, software developers and IT operations teams with the foundation they need to successfully create and deliver modern real-world digital experiences and content-rich apps.

"Crafter Academy online training courses span the gamut from content authoring and publishing, headless CMS development, server-side rendering, customizing the content authoring experience, building multi-channel personalized digital experiences, scaling global sites and apps, DevContentOps, and more," said Mike Vertal, CEO of Crafter Software. "We are investing in courseware development based on the demand for easy to access, comprehensive online training courses from our rapidly growing open source community, partner ecosystem and enterprise customer base. Until now, we've only offered live, instructor-led training, but growing demand is outstripping our ability to deliver live training. Crafter Academy will be the premier destination for online Crafter CMS training."

The pre-recorded training courses on Crafter Academy at launch include "Beginning Crafter CMS for Content Authoring" targeted to content teams, and "Crafter CMS Developer 1 Training" targeted to software development teams, among others. Content creators will learn how to use the editing and workflow tools in Crafter CMS to easily create engaging multi-channel digital experiences of all types. Software developers will learn details about a headless, API-first development platform that supports any programming language and any development framework. They will also benefit from hands-on labs where they will learn how to build planet scale, content-rich apps and digital-experiences with Crafter CMS.

