Wise Agent CRM and Dubb collaborate in the latest video marketing integration for REALTORS®
This integration with Dubb gives our members the ability to build and deepen those relationships with their clients through video.”FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wise Agent is excited to partner with Dubb, an all-in-one video sales and marketing platform that allows users to create, share, host, and track videos of all formats to help grow their business.
— Eleni Sommerschield, Wise Agent COO
Dubb's real estate video marketing platform allows real estate agents to create actionable videos to get more engagement, appointments, and sales. Dubb offers a suite of video creation, distribution, and tracking tools to engage prospects.
"The most important part of CRM is the relationship building," Wise Agent COO, Eleni Sommerschield explains. "This integration with Dubb gives our members the ability to build and deepen those relationships with their clients through video. Video allows you to build trust and communicate in a way that simple text can't."
Leveraging video in real estate marketing strategy gains the audience's attention faster and more effectively than plain, old-fashioned text. In addition to grabbing attention, videos made in Dubb help keep the focus on emails or text messages.
Wise Agent's integration with Dubb allows members to insert and send their Dubb videos directly through emails and texts from their Wise Agent account. After sending videos, users can access the analytics for views, call to action, and more right from their Dubb account.
"We are so excited to announce our integration with Wise Agent! Integrations are all about bringing more value to the users, and this partnership does exactly that," says Darius Santos, Co-Founder of Dubb.
The power of Dubb's real estate video marketing platform and analytics combined with Wise Agent's intelligent real estate contact management will give agents and brokers an impressive marketing solution.
Client communication and follow-up can now be a breeze for REALTORS® by sending videos right to their database in seconds. Taking advantage of this new integration will guide real estate agents in sending more engaging and creative content to their clients and future leads.
About Wise Agent: Wise Agent is a very powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform combining contact management, lead automation, transaction management, and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent has built seamless partner integrations to numerous other leading real estate technology companies in the industry, allowing real estate professionals to run their entire business on one system. The result is Wise Agent helps REALTORS® become more efficient, allowing them to save time and take on more business.
About Dubb: Dubb is one of the fastest-growing software providers within the sales, marketing, and video spaces. Over 20K businesses already use the Dubb platform to communicate with pre-recorded videos via Gmail, LinkedIn, Slack, Asana, and 60 more integrations. Dubb was founded in 2018 by marketing veteran Ruben Dua, who started Dubb out of personal frustration from not being able to communicate visually with ease. Learn more at dubb.com.
