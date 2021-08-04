ZenSpace is Redefining the Shopping Mall as a Destination with the Next Evolution of Co-Working Spaces
Newest smart workspace in Westfield Valley Fair combines the comforts of home with the productivity of office and the flexibility of telework
We are pleased to be partnering with ZenSpace to help further define the shopping mall experience in this new era of remote working... as a gathering space to shop, eat, live, work, and play.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZenSpace, the next generation of on-demand smart workspaces, today announced they are continuing to usher in a new era of co-working and shopping mall experiences with the opening of their newest smart workspace location in Westfield Valley Fair shopping center. At this prominent Silicon Valley location, remote workers can now utilize the company’s innovative ZenSpace SmartPods and a state-of-the-art 15 seater conference room to take conference calls, meet customers or simply have a place to work with peace of mind.
— Kate Diefenderfer, Director of Marketing, Westfield Valley Fair
With more organizations embracing remote and hybrid work models there is a growing need for employees to have a work environment that is free from distractions. What sets ZenSpace apart from other co-working spaces is its unique location: Shopping malls. ZenSpace offers remote workers with all of the amenities found in a traditional office setting, such as high-speed Internet, printers and conference rooms. At the same time, ZenSpace also works with shopping mall restaurants and gyms to provide ZenLounge users a better quality workplace experience. It is the unique combination of these two elements that makes ZenSpace a premium workspace destination in today’s post-COVID remote work world.
“We are pleased to be partnering with ZenSpace to help further define the shopping mall experience in this new era of remote working,” said Kate Diefenderfer, Director of Marketing, Westfield Valley Fair. “The ZenRoom adds yet another innovative offering to the center, expanding the ways in which we can serve our community as a gathering space to shop, eat, live, work, and play.”
In addition to the ZenSpace Valley Fair location, the company is opening up a ZenLounge in Westfield Oakridge Mall to give remote workers more places to be productive.
“ZenSpace is the right concept at the right time and a win-win for everyone involved,” said Mayank Agrawal, founder, ZenSpace. “For organizations, ZenSpace allows them to create a satellite corporate campus that is closer to their employees at a cost significantly cheaper than creating it on their own and at the same time provide their remote workforce a high-quality work experience. For shopping mall operators, the steady stream of remote workers inside their properties will drive additional business to their other tenants.”
The company expects to continue expansion. In the past ninety days, ZenSpace has secured partnerships with leading retail real estate owners and operators representing the US /Europe’s largest real estate operators and 1000s of Class A retail and commercial properties.
The new ZenSpace location in Westfield Valley Fair will open on August 19, 2021. To learn more about ZenSpace and pricing, visit our website.
About ZenSpace:
ZenSpace offers on-demand workspaces - anytime, anyplace. As the fastest growing network of on-demand workspaces in San Francisco Bay Area, ZenSpace has expanded to offer their users the very best in Zen Pods, Zen Lounges and Zen Rooms. The three spaces combine their mobile app, on-demand booking platform, and smart space technology. ZenSpace provides solutions to the following sectors: public spaces (hotels, convention centers, malls, airports), the events industry, and office spaces. ZenSpace is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
About Westfield Valley Fair:
Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, Westfield Valley Fair is one of the most productive shopping centers in the United States, showcasing a unique lineup of international luxury boutiques and iconic global brands. The property is home to Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Christian Dior, Gucci, Bvlgari, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co., Christian Louboutin, Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Prada, CH Premier Jewelers, Burberry, Chanel Beauty, Giorgio Armani, Montblanc, Versace, Hugo Boss, Salvatore Ferragamo, David Yurman, Apple, UNIQLO, and Zara. Valley Fair’s ongoing transformative $1.1 billion evolution has welcomed a three-level flagship Bloomingdale’s, sleek new Restaurant Collection home to nationally recognized destinations like Shake Shack and Salt & Straw nestled amidst open-air pedestrian promenades and relaxing outdoor lounges, the continued refinement and expansion of its highly successful Luxury Collection, and the ultra-modern and high-end movie venue ShowPlace ICON cinema. Exemplary additions to the center also include the Digital District — a destination featuring solely direct-to-consumer brands making their brick-and-mortar debut; the recently debuted Asian Food Collection — a highly-curated collection of Korean, Vietnamese, Chinese, Japanese, Filipino, and Thai restaurants, including Rooster & Rice, Ramen Nagi, Uncle Tetsu, Lady M, and Vietnoms; as well as the upcoming arrival of the Bay Area’s first Eataly Italian marketplace. For more information, please visit: www.westfield.com/valleyfair.
