ZenSpace Now Provides the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Offerings of Smart Workspace for Enterprises
These new offerings are in direct response to the high demand from enterprises looking for simple and cost-effective workspace solutions to serve their constantly evolving workforce”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZenSpace, the next generation of on-demand smart workspaces, today announced the industry’s most comprehensive offering of smart workspaces for enterprises of all sizes looking to help make their employees become more productive regardless if they are in-office or fully remote as well as expand their presence across the country.
— Mayank Agrawal, founder of ZenSpace
As more organizations embrace remote and hybrid work models, ZenSpace is offering three new workspace solutions designed to address the problems of today’s modern enterprise. The ZenSpace new enterprise offerings include:
Monthly Zen Lounge Membership: Access to all of our locations and spaces in a simple, flexible and affordable monthly plan.
Turnkey Satellite Offices: Fully-equipped custom Zen offices for 10-50 employees which save employers the hassle and costs associated with re-opening the office.
ZenSpace SmartPods: Private and quiet workspaces ideal to optimize the open office
“These new offerings are in direct response to the high demand from enterprises looking for simple and cost-effective workspace solutions to serve their constantly evolving workforce,” said Mayank Agrawal, founder, ZenSpace. ”In addition, we also give organizations a unique opportunity to create numerous corporate campuses that can help raise their brand awareness in areas with a rich talent pool.”
ZenSpace Exclusive Panel Event: How Future of Work is Transforming Retail Real Estate
To mark the grand opening of their newest co-working smart spaces, ZenSpace is holding an exclusive executive panel discussion on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 4:00pm PT on the shift to hybrid and remote work and how shopping centers have the potential to become the next corporate campus.
This panel will cover the following:
Shifting Paradigm of Work and how enterprises adoption of remote work has created the need for work amenities including flexible workspaces anytime anyplace
The Transformation of Shopping Centers into experiential corporate campus catering to the needs of enterprises and remote workers.
The Future of Work and Real Estate (Corporate and Retail) and discuss new business models that have emerged in today's work-from-home era and a glimpse of what the future may hold for workers, businesses and shopping centers.
Panelist Include:
Jim Young, CEO, Realcomm
Greg Holmes, Former President of Sales, Zoom
Shireen Enayati, VP of Real Estate Leasing, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Group
Mayank Agrawal, Founder, CEO of ZenSpace
To join the panel.
About ZenSpace:
ZenSpace offers on-demand workspaces - anytime, anyplace. As the fastest growing network of on-demand workspaces in San Francisco Bay Area, ZenSpace has expanded to offer their users the very best in Zen Pods, Zen Lounges and Zen Rooms. The three spaces combine their mobile app, on-demand booking platform, and smart space technology. ZenSpace provides solutions to the following sectors: public spaces (hotels, convention centers, malls, airports), the events industry, and office spaces. ZenSpace is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
