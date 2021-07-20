ZenSpace partners with JLL managed Metreon Mall to launch ZenPods - On Demand Smart Workspaces
High demand for remote-work amenities forges ZenSpace’s second location opening in heart of San Francisco, at Metreon Mall
Our guests are excited to have remote-work amenities available in such a central, convenient and accessible way...ZenSpace allows us to be a part of San Francisco’s ‘work from anywhere’ movement”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZenSpace, one of the fastest growing network of remote-workspaces in San Francisco Bay Area, today announced arrival at Metreon Mall. The deployment of ZenSpace’s Zen Pods offers mall guests a smart, fully automated, reservable workspace in which they can tele-work and host meetings.
— Jeremiah Gregory, General Manager at Metreon
“Our guests are excited to have remote-work amenities available in such a central, convenient and accessible way” said Jeremiah Gregory, General Manager at Metreon. “ZenSpace allows us to host a new wave of remote workers, and be a part of San Francisco’s growing ‘work from anywhere’ movement”.
“We are proud to partner with JLL and Starwood retail to bring ZenSpace to their premium shopping destination Metreon Mall. Together, we will serve a growing wave of San Francisco remote workers,” said Mayank Agrawal, CEO of ZenSpace. “We’re seeing San Francisco’s tech unicorns - Twitter, Uber and the likes - shifting to remote or hybrid work policies and this is just the beginning.”.
The Zen Pod is an on-demand workspace solution designed for remote workers and business travelers to tele-work and host meetings business meetings. Guests can book a space on-the-go and with a click of a button at a wide range of locations across San Francisco Bay Area.
Key features include:
• Noise reducing private workspace environment.
• A mobile and web application that enables shopping center guests and visitors to reserve time in a SmartPod either remotely or on-site.
• Fully tech-enabled space, including WiFi access, power and USB ports.
• Environmental controls for LED lighting, air circulation, and secure access locking system.
To reserve a ZenSpace ZenPod please visit our Mobile app on Google and Apple app stores.
About Metreon Mall:
The Metreon is a shopping center located in the heart of San Francisco, California, United States at the corner of 4th Street and Mission Street. Located in the thriving Yerba Buena Neighborhood, Metreon offers entertainment, retail, and dining for downtown residents, Moscone convention attendees, and millions of city visitors under one roof. Metreon's numerous offerings include the largest IMAX in North America, Target and Chronicle Books.
About ZenSpace:
ZenSpace provides on-demand workspaces - anytime, anyplace. Choose from state-of-the-art zen rooms, zen lounges, and zen pods for your next meeting, event or solo work session. Each space is private, quiet, tech-enabled, and designed for comfortable and productive work sessions. ZenSpace provides solutions to the following sectors: public spaces (hotels, convention centers, malls, airports), the events industry, and office spaces. ZenSpace is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
