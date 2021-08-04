Middlesex Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash/ DUI#1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/DUI
CASE#: 21A303014
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/03/21 at 1625 hours
STREET: Interstate 89
TOWN: Middlesex
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 55.4
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Shawn Martin
AGE: 59
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Pilot
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Non-life-threatening
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks responded to a
report of a single motor vehicle roll-over into the median of Interstate 89 near
mile marker 55.4. The operator was identified as the registered owner of the
vehicle, Shawn Martin. Troopers on scene observed signs of impairment, and
Martin was subsequently processed for DUI at Central Vermont Medical Center
where he had been transported. He was issued a citation to appear in the
Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on August 19th, 2021 at 0830
hours.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 6023896 T23 VSA 1038
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington County
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/19/2021 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
