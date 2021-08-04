Middlesex Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash/ DUI#1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/DUI

CASE#: 21A303014

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/03/21 at 1625 hours

STREET: Interstate 89

TOWN: Middlesex

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 55.4

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Shawn Martin

AGE: 59

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Pilot

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks responded to a

report of a single motor vehicle roll-over into the median of Interstate 89 near

mile marker 55.4. The operator was identified as the registered owner of the

vehicle, Shawn Martin. Troopers on scene observed signs of impairment, and

Martin was subsequently processed for DUI at Central Vermont Medical Center

where he had been transported. He was issued a citation to appear in the

Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on August 19th, 2021 at 0830

hours.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 6023896 T23 VSA 1038

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington County

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/19/2021 at 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

