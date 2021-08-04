COVID-19 Daily Update 8-4-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old male from Morgan County and a 75-year old male from Cabell County.
“Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to schedule your vaccine to protect your family, neighbors and friends.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,556), Berkeley (13,186), Boone (2,215), Braxton (1,061), Brooke (2,279), Cabell (9,208), Calhoun (406), Clay (547), Doddridge (653), Fayette (3,717), Gilmer (900), Grant (1,328), Greenbrier (2,938), Hampshire (1,944), Hancock (2,886), Hardy (1,597), Harrison (6,404), Jackson (2,320), Jefferson (4,888), Kanawha (15,790), Lewis (1,389), Lincoln (1,628), Logan (3,365), Marion (4,800), Marshall (3,667), Mason (2,161), McDowell (1,676), Mercer (5,325), Mineral (3,018), Mingo (2,827), Monongalia (9,557), Monroe (1,249), Morgan (1,284), Nicholas (1,970), Ohio (4,420), Pendleton (727), Pleasants (969), Pocahontas (697), Preston (2,984), Putnam (5,506), Raleigh (7,252), Randolph (2,913), Ritchie (780), Roane (680), Summers (875), Taylor (1,333), Tucker (554), Tyler (773), Upshur (2,049), Wayne (3,283), Webster (621), Wetzel (1,441), Wirt (476), Wood (8,114), Wyoming (2,144).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Doddridge, Jefferson, Lincoln, Ritchie, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
Doddridge County
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
Lincoln County
Ritchie County
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV
Tyler/Wetzel Counties
Wayne County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV