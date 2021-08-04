Submit Release
Lawrenceville Inmate Dies Following Apparent In-Cell Attack

August 04, 2021

RICHMOND — The 63-year old male victim was pronounced dead shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, at the Lawrenceville, Virginia prison.

The victim was serving a 26-year sentence for crimes including forcible sodomy and aggravated sexual battery. His name is being withheld while the Virginia Department of Corrections attempts to reach his next of kin.

The apparent assailant is serving a 22-year sentence for crimes including robbery, malicious wounding, and assault by an inmate or probationer on an employee.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide. Lawrenceville Correctional Center is Virginia’s only privatized prison and is operated by The GEO Group, Inc.

