Free Wheelchair Mission Raises $1.7 Million with Hybrid Miracle of Mobility Live
Innovative virtual and in-person event provides enough funds to send more than 21,250 wheelchairs to those living with disabilities in developing countriesIRVINE, CA, USA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a special 20th anniversary edition of its annual event, Free Wheelchair Mission, a non-profit based in Irvine, California hosted Miracle of Mobility Live presented by Advisors Mortgage, LLC. The event, held on July 22, featured a hybrid format with options to participate virtually and at in-person watch parties around the country.
More than $1.7 million was raised, surpassing the organization’s goal and exceeding the total raised at last year’s fully virtual event. The funds will enable the organization to distribute more than 21,250 wheelchairs around the world to those living with disabilities in developing countries.
“We are so grateful for the incredible support and generosity of sponsors, donors, and volunteers who participated in this event, both in-person and virtually.” said Free Wheelchair Mission CEO, Nuka Solomon. “While the pandemic continues to present challenges around the world, we are encouraged by the overwhelming response to this year’s new format.”
The virtual program featured special guests, musical performances, live watch party video check-ins, and stories from wheelchair recipients, all to raise awareness and resources to support the organization's work in providing life-transforming mobility.
In addition to the virtual program, the organization supported local watch party events, including gatherings in Orange County, California; Prescott, Arizona; and other places around the country. Watch parties included food, music, games, and special messages by Free Wheelchair Mission supporters and staff.
The virtual event included special guests such as two-time Emmy® award-winning entertainer, Mario Lopez, comedian Michael Jr., and record-setting Paralympic swimmer Mallory Weggemann. It also featured musical performances by four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning for KING & COUNTRY and Top Five Single artists We Are Messengers.
"It is an honor for me to be part of such a wonderful event," said special guest Mallory Weggemann. "Free Wheelchair Mission is doing amazing work by providing wheelchairs and mobility to so many in need around the world.”
Thus far, content from the virtual program has garnered more than 330,000 online views along with hundreds of supporters who gathered to view the program at the in-person watch parties.
“It is a blessing to witness what Free Wheelchair Mission has accomplished over the past 20 years, thanks to the support of so many,” said Founder and President, Don Schoendorfer. “Many more lives will be transformed through the gift of mobility provided by each of these wheelchairs,” he continued. “I look forward to what we can accomplish together in the next 20 years!”
Donations to Free Wheelchair Mission continue to be welcomed at: FreeWheelchairMission.org.
The full Miracle of Mobility Live program can be viewed at: MiracleofMobility.org.
About Free Wheelchair Mission
Over the past 20 years, Free Wheelchair Mission has provided 1.3 million wheelchairs to those living with disabilities across 94 countries. Founded in 2001 by Don Schoendorfer, Ph.D., Free Wheelchair Mission is a humanitarian, faith-based nonprofit based in Irvine, California that designs and manufactures cost-efficient, durable wheelchairs for individuals living with disabilities in developing countries. In collaboration with a worldwide network of like-minded partners that facilitates wheelchair distribution, the charity provides renewed dignity, independence, and hope through the gift of mobility, all at no cost to the recipient.
In addition to their work in providing wheelchairs, Free Wheelchair Mission has also been one of the only disability charities based in the United States to provide critical medical supplies and mobility aids during the pandemic, through their Medical and Mobility Emergency Fund: FreeWheelchairMission.org/emergency.
Connect with Free Wheelchair Mission:
Miracle of Mobility Live: MiracleofMobility.org
Website: FreeWheelchairMission.org
Facebook: facebook.com/freewheelchairmission
Instagram: instagram.com/fwmission
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/free-wheelchair-mission
Media Contact:
Brad Cooper
Head of Marketing
949-529-1984
bcooper@freewheelchairmission.org
Brad Cooper
Free Wheelchair Mission
+1 949-529-1984
bcooper@freewheelchairmission.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn