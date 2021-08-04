New Haven Barracks / Simple Assault / Unlawful Mischief / FIPO / VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B501836
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 08/03/2021, 1838 Hours and 08/04/2021, 0115 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Silver St. in the Town of Monkton
ACCUSED: Robert L. LaRock Jr.
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT
VIOLATIONS:
-Simple Assault
-Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Jessica L. Baker
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT
VIOLATIONS:
-False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities
-Violation of Conditions of Release
VICTIM: Ashley White
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/03/2021 at 1816 Hours the Vermont State Police received the report of a trespassing located on Silver St. in the Town of Monkton.
Upon arrival, Troopers discovered Robert LaRock (62) of Monkton, VT assaulted Ashley White (23) of Monkton, VT outside a residence in the Town of Monkton. Further investigation revealed LaRock caused damage to property while having no right to do so.
LaRock was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. LaRock was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Upon his release, LaRock discovered an individual(s) forced entry into his residence in the Town of Monkton with the intent to commit petit larceny while he was under arrest at the New Haven Barracks.
Troopers arrived at that residence and subsequently interviewed all subjects on scene.
While interviewing Jessica Baker (39) of Hinesburg, VT, Baker provided the State Police with information about the burglary of LaRock's residence. The information Baker provided lead to a search warrant on a residence located in the Town of Monkton. Upon execution of the search warrant, Troopers discovered Baker lied in an attempt to implicate another and deflect the investigation.
Throughout the course of the investigation, Troopers discovered Baker had also violated court ordered Conditions of Release.
Baker was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Baker was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 08/04/2021.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/2021, 1230 hours & 08/04/2021, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.