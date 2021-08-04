New Haven Barracks / Simple Assault / Unlawful Mischief / FIPO / VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B501836

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 08/03/2021, 1838 Hours and 08/04/2021, 0115 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Silver St. in the Town of Monkton

ACCUSED: Robert L. LaRock Jr.

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

VIOLATIONS:

-Simple Assault

-Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Jessica L. Baker

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT

VIOLATIONS:

-False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

-Violation of Conditions of Release

VICTIM: Ashley White

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/03/2021 at 1816 Hours the Vermont State Police received the report of a trespassing located on Silver St. in the Town of Monkton.

Upon arrival, Troopers discovered Robert LaRock (62) of Monkton, VT assaulted Ashley White (23) of Monkton, VT outside a residence in the Town of Monkton. Further investigation revealed LaRock caused damage to property while having no right to do so.

LaRock was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. LaRock was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Upon his release, LaRock discovered an individual(s) forced entry into his residence in the Town of Monkton with the intent to commit petit larceny while he was under arrest at the New Haven Barracks.

Troopers arrived at that residence and subsequently interviewed all subjects on scene.

While interviewing Jessica Baker (39) of Hinesburg, VT, Baker provided the State Police with information about the burglary of LaRock's residence. The information Baker provided lead to a search warrant on a residence located in the Town of Monkton. Upon execution of the search warrant, Troopers discovered Baker lied in an attempt to implicate another and deflect the investigation.

Throughout the course of the investigation, Troopers discovered Baker had also violated court ordered Conditions of Release.

Baker was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Baker was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 08/04/2021.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/2021, 1230 hours & 08/04/2021, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.