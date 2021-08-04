LUIS C LOPEZ-MORTON OF MORTON SUBASTAS JOINS BIDSQUARE'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS
LUIS C LOPEZ-MORTON OF MORTON SUBASTAS JOINS BIDSQUARE'S BOARD OF DIRECTORSNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bidsquare, the curated, online platform where collectors can discover and bid on rare and authentic fine art, antiques and design from leading auction houses and dealers, is honored to have another esteemed member of the auction industry join its board of directors, Luis C Lopez-Morton.
Mr. Lopez-Morton brings deep industry knowledge with his 33 years of expertise and experience in the auction world. Morton Subastas opened in 1988 as Luis C. Morton Galleries in Mexico, that same year Lopez-Morton held his first auction. Since then, Morton Subastas has developed as the only prestigious auction house in Mexico, with specialists in the areas of antiques, modern and contemporary art, jewelry and timepieces, antique and contemporary books and documents, wines and spirits, as well as decorative arts. Based in Mexico City, Morton Subastas offers world-class collectors important pieces with a 360° service divided in consigning, exhibiting, bidding and shipping worldwide. With Mr. Lopez-Morton's background and international experience, he brings valuable expertise to Bidsquare.
"I'm excited to join Bidsquare's board. Morton Subastas has been using Bidsquare's platform exclusively since 2018. Through Bidsquare we have been able to reach a growing international audience, which has helped grow our online presence," said Luis C Lopez-Morton. "Bidsquare's online bidding platform, plus Bidsquare Cloud, their white label auction software which we just integrated into our own site, is the best we have used. Bidsquare is constantly innovating, providing auction houses with best-in-class technology and an online platform helping auction houses navigate the ever-changing world of online auctions. I’m excited to be joining Bidsquare’s Board."
Bidsquare is the destination for individuals and collectors seeking exceptional, one-of-a-kind pieces. The curated online platform is where collectors go to discover and bid on rare and authentic fine art, antiques and design from leading auction houses and dealers. In 2020 Bidsquare launched their latest product Bidsquare Cloud, a white label software that allows 3rd parties to run auctions on their own websites, syncing all bidding activity with the Bidsquare marketplace with a single clerking console.
"The value of Luis C Lopez-Morton's deep level of expertise as one of the pre-eminent international auction houses in Latin America will be invaluable as Bidsquare continues to grow in the US and globally. We are thrilled to have Luis C Lopez-Morton join our Board as we continue to expand Bidsquare’s business both in the US as well as internationally." said Allis Ghim, CEO of Bidsquare.
