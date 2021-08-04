Submit Release
PhD Studies and AAFT Collaborates to Train Filming Professionals and from Other Academic Disciplines

PhD Studies, an International Online Business School partnered with Top Universities to provide high-quality education to students around the world.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhD Studies, an International Online Business School based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Executive Director, Francisco Peñaherrera signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Founder-President of Asian Academy of Film and Television, Mr. Sandeep Marwah last July 2021. AAFT, with 25 years of proficiency and expertise in the field of film technology, it has imparted revolutionary media education to more than 17000 students and has achieved great compliments and honor over the course of time.

Both parties aim closely to train Indian filming professionals and from other academic disciplines in order to raise the level of their academic preparation. They have expressed to build a solid and lasting foundation for cooperation which will be beneficial and responsible manner.

PhD Studies partnered with 40 Top Universities in the UK and United States. Provides Quality Education and gives its students full academic support by studying a UK accredited qualification during their entire education until they obtain a British Degree.

Fast Track and Flexible Programs are 100% Online that you can finish in the shortest time, UK Accredited Degrees and Globally Recognized. Best fitted programs that you can choose from Business Management, Human Resources, Healthcare, Hospitality and Tourism, Law and Education, Cyber Security and Logistics.

With a UK Accredited Degree (Diploma, Bachelors, and Masters) made possible for you to immigrate to the United Kingdom to Study and Work while you finish your studies.

