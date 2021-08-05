Temos Launches Accreditation Services in India
Our innovative, affordable, and customer-friendly approach to improving healthcare services can build increased worldwide recognition for Indian quality in healthcare.”BERGISCH GLADBACH, GERMANY, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global accreditation leader, Temos International Healthcare Accreditation (Temos), announces the opening of its newest regional office in New Delhi, India, expanding access to its prestigious International External Evaluation Association (IEEA) accredited standards. The Indian office is led by Mr. Rajesh Mehta, Director of Uniworld Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
— Temos CEO, Dr. Claudia Mika
Mr. Mehta brings considerable knowledge and experience to the Temos organization. He is the Founder and CEO of Uniworld Healthcare, a medical tourism facilitation organization, delivering personalized services to patients accessing healthcare providers in India for a wide variety of wellness, health, and medical treatments. Prior to starting his own company, he gained 20 years of experience working in India as International Business Head for the Murugappa Group, Senior Category Head with Reliance Industries Limited, and Country Head (India) for Verita Healthcare Group, Singapore.
Skilled in client relationship management, patient safety, quality management, and international business development, Mr. Mehta has a rich history of establishing profitable business divisions. He is ready to help Temos build strong business relationships in healthcare in India.
“India is an important medical tourism destination. By providing our services through our new regional office, Temos’ globally recognized international accreditation programs offer more options to hospitals and clinics seeking to improve their clinical quality, business metrics, and patient experience”, says Temos CEO, Dr. Claudia Mika. “Our innovative, affordable, and customer-friendly approach to improving healthcare services can build increased worldwide recognition for Indian quality in healthcare. Temos is very pleased to have Mr. Mehta support hospitals and clinics in India on their accreditation journey”.
With the IEEA-accredited programs improving the patient experience for domestic and international patients, Temos adds to its reputation as an innovator setting standards for quality, patient safety, risk management, and the patient experience.
Temos is the first international accreditation organization that included standards specifically for international patient management, also known as medical tourists, while its accreditation programs benefit all patients. It continues to raise the requirements for accreditation, adding value for its clients, their patients, and the governments, insurance companies, Embassies and Consulates, and other businesses that rely upon Temos quality.
Founded in 2010, Temos accredits hospitals, ambulatory care/outpatient services, cosmetic surgery clinics, dental services, IVF clinics, physical rehabilitation services, eye care clinics, and community pharmacies as well as medical travel coordinators (“facilitators”). Temos was the first accreditation organization to deliver a program to combat COVID-19 to reduce the risk of transmission. With clients and regional offices on five continents, the company is experiencing exciting growth built in part on the growing portfolio of IEEA accreditation programs.
For more information about Temos International Healthcare Accreditation, contact:
Ms. Baerbel Prokop, at b.prokop@temos-international.com, +49 2204 42648 0, or visit the Temos website at https://www.temos-worldwide.com/. Contact Mr. Rajesh Mehta at the new Indian office at: r.mehta@temos-worldwide.com, Telephone: +91 771 887 7561
Barbel Prokop
Temos
+49 2204 42648
b.prokop@temos-international.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn