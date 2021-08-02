State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-18

For immediate release: August 2, 2021 (21-180)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Grant County

In June 2021 the Pharmacy Commission entered an agreed order with pharmacy assistant Sarah Estelle Hicks (VB60960718) and indefinitely suspended her license. Hicks admitted to her employer that she diverted 246 pills of hydrocodone, oxycodone, and tramadol for her personal use over a three-month period.

King County

In June 2021 the Chiropractic Commission indefinitely suspended the license of chiropractor James Robert Carpenter (CH00034218). The commission received a complaint alleging Carpenter practiced without a license and submitted claims to an insurance company. The commission asked for all patient files and an answer to the charges and Carpenter failed to provide any requested files. He also replied to the letter saying a car had crashed into his office and destroyed all his patient files.

In May 2021 the secretary of health suspended the licenses of registered nursing assistant and home care aide Rachelle Rose Smith (NA60938557, HM60762526). Smith and a patient first developed a friendship and then a romantic relationship. Smith became the patient’s durable power of attorney, and they moved in together.

Pierce County

In May 2021 the Counselor Program revoked the licenses of substance use disorder professional trainee and agency affiliated counselor James Michael Counts (CG60840987, CO60812938). Counts had a sexual relationship with a client.

In June 2021 the secretary of health suspended the license of registered nursing assistant Jesse Jay Hill (NA60540266). Hill was convicted of third-degree assault, as well as two counts of violation of a protection order – domestic violence. Hill didn’t respond to a health care investigator’s inquiry.

Skagit County

In June 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the licenses of substance use disorder professional trainee and agency affiliated counselor Martha Elizabeth Thompson (CP60879813, CO60445557). Thompson didn’t respond to a Department of Health investigator’s three requests for a response to a complaint against her.

Snohomish County

In May 2021 the Examining Board of Psychology indefinitely suspended the license of psychologist Michael L. Olson (PY00001263). Olson practiced below the standard of care by becoming overly involved with a client, assuming and continuing a caretaker role post-therapy, resulting in blurred practitioner-client boundaries and putting the client at risk of harm. Olson allegedly didn’t keep adequate records for the client.

Spokane County

In June 2021 the Home Care Aide Program indefinitely suspended the license of certified home care aide Ryan Anthony Duncan (HM60901877). Duncan admitted having recently used methamphetamine.

Thurston County

In June 2021 the Physical Therapy Board indefinitely suspended the license of physical therapist assistant Christopher Joseph Edwards (P160409046). Edwards failed to comply with an agreed order.