EJL Wireless Research Analyzes Ericsson 5G 28GHz mmWave Small Cell

HALF MOON BAY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EJL Wireless Research is excited to announce a new report to its DesigN Analysis-Infrastructure (DNA-I) research series. The DNA-I series focuses on radio access network (RAN) equipment teardown reports. These reports provide invaluable insight into the design philosophies and architectures for the major radio equipment OEMs as well as a full bill of materials (BOM) for major semiconductor integrated circuit (IC) and passive component products and suppliers.

The new report is on an Ericsson 5G NR mmWave active antenna unit (AAU) small cell, the Streetmacro 6701, which supports the n261 (28 GHz) frequency band. The unit is targeted for the United States 5G NR small cell market, supporting up to 800MHz total bandwidth and up to 100MHz of channel bandwidth. The Streetmacro 6701 is targeted for deployment onto street light poles but near the vertical midway point and not at the top of the light pole.

The Streetmacro 6701 is a complete single sector mmWave solution that contains not only the radio and antenna functions but also the L1 modem and L2/L3 switch/transport functions for the small cell site. Two of these systems installed on a light pole, back to back, would allow for signal coverage up and down a traditional street in a downtown area of a city.

“This mmWave small cell solution is not meant for applications such as fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband but more for mobility hot spot applications in supporting mobile handsets with 5G mmWave capabilities. EJL Wireless Research remains cautious on the uptake and penetration rate of mmWave 5G handsets due to the drain on battery life and limited coverage areas, offsetting the capability of multi-Gbps data rates. The mmWave ASICs used in the system offer insights into the total antenna array architecture for the entire Ericsson mmWave product portfolio,” says Lum.

EJL Wireless Research provides proprietary, accurate and cutting-edge market analysis and consulting services on the wireless technology ecosystem. The firm's wireless infrastructure research focuses on vertical elements of the wireless ecosystem including telecommunication standards evolution, global and regional regulatory issues, spectrum availability, mobile operators, and mobile infrastructure equipment vendors. In addition, the firm provides analysis across horizontal technology suppliers including RF semiconductor materials, RF semiconductor/components, and RF subsystems. Our goal is to provide our clients with critical market analysis and information.

EJL Wireless Research believes it has a corporate responsibility, both local and international, in giving back to the community. Please visit our website for more information about the charitable organizations it supports at: http://www.ejlwireless.com/corporate_responsibility.html.

EJL Wireless Research is managed by Earl Lum. Mr. Lum has over 25 years of experience within the wireless industry including 8 years as an Equity Research Analyst on Wall Street. The company is headquartered in Half Moon Bay, CA. For more information about EJL Wireless Research, please visit the company’s website at www.ejlwireless.com.