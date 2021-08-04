Hire Day Orlando-Orlando's Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day is August 26th (Amway Center)
Hire Day Orlando is Florida’s largest live, in-person career fair and features over 100 employers and 7,000 + jobs comes to the Amway Center on August 26th!
Post Covid hiring begins when employers and job seekers meet LIVE and have a serious conversation not only about their open jobs but also how they keep employees safe at work. Education equals hiring.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
After a year and a half of not hosting a live event, OrlandoJobs.com will host Hire Day Orlando at the Amway Center on August 26th from 11 AM-3 PM. Hire Day Orlando is Florida’s most prominent live, in-person career fair, which features over 100 employers, 7,000 + jobs, career education expert seminars, free professional headshots, and local community career resource partners. The event is free to all job seekers.
“Hire Day Orlando may be one of the most important live career events ever in Central Florida,” states Roger Lear, President of OrlandoJobs.com. “COVID has thrown doubts in the minds of job seekers and employers. The only way to sort it out is to have live conversations so employers can not only highlight their open jobs but also let job seekers know all the changes they have made since the start of COVID that would benefit them as well as keep them safe.”
Hire Day Orlando is the only event that combines various resources all under one roof that aim to help job seekers with wherever they are on their career path. Over 7,000 jobs in all industries will be available with top Central Florida companies. Some of the over 100 companies participating with many jobs are Universal Orlando Resort, Orlando Health, Celebration Restaurant Group, YMCA of Central Florida, Disney World, Liberty Mutual, Rosen Hotels and Resorts, UCF, Energy Air, and many others.
“If you are a job seeker, this is a historical time to find a great job,” states Lear. “Employers need to hire more people than ever before, which gives anyone looking for a job a ton of opportunities as well as negotiating power when it comes to salary, hours, and benefits. It truly is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
Hire Day Orlando also includes world-class career advice sessions with career experts, resume critiques, and professional headshots, all aimed to help job seekers find their purpose within serving this community. OrlandoJobs.com and the Amway Center will have exceptional health and safety protocols in place and will require job seekers and employers to wear face masks.
Information about Hire Day Orlando, can be found at www.HireDayOrlando.com. This event is free and open to the public with free parking in the GEICO Garage. Job seekers are strongly encouraged to register for the event ahead of time by uploading their resume when they register.
OrlandoJobs.com, is the powerful, pre-eminent career platform in Central Florida, and the only digital job board optimized for mobile, on-the-go usage by jobseekers. With more than 100,000 visitors per month, and over 2,400 employers, there is no better place to find a job. The site was founded in 2005 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba and is the official employment website of the Great Orlando Society of Human Resources (www.GoSHRM.com). The OrlandoJobs.com and Great Job Spot Network proudly partner with and power the career centers on OrlandoWeekly.com, GOSHRM and WKMG Local 6 ClickOrlando.com.
